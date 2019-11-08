© Aixtron

EpiWorld speeds up commercialisation of SiC devices with AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE has provided an AIX G5 WW C system to EpiWorld International Co., Ltd for the further development of next generation silicon carbide (SiC) epitaxial wafers mainly used for the manufacturing of power devices for automotive applications.

The shipment and installation of AIXTRON’s high-volume manufacturing system to EpiWorld’s cleanroom facilities in Xiamen, China, has been conducted in Q3/2019. The AIX G5 WW C MOCVD tool is based on AIXTRON’s fully-automated Planetary Reactor platform. The system offers flexible 6-inch or 4-inch configurations with the design aiming at squeezing production costs to a minimum, while maintaining excellent production quality. EpiWorld seeks to further expand its production capacity to meet the increasing demand by customers. The Chinese producer, the company has already completed production lines for 4- and 6-inch SiC epitaxial wafers for making 600V, 1,200V and 1,700V power devices. “In recent years, we have been qualified as a leading supplier of SiC epitaxy wafers by device manufacturers in the automotive and various other sectors. Therefore, we have a strong footprint in one of the most challenging industries. We had so far served over 100 customers around the world. With this new addition, our annual capacity will be increased to 60,000 wafers in 2019. Our recently completed phase I expansion of an 18,000 square meters new facility is designed to provide manufacturing space for an annual capacity of up to 400,000 wafers. As we and our customers have high quality standards, we rely on industry leaders such as AIXTRON and their proven system technology to meet these requirements appropriately. We are looking forward to launch the high-volume production of our SiC epitaxial wafers with the AIX G5 WW C”, says Dr. Gan Feng, General Manager of EpiWorld.