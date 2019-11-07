© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

FlexEnable makes acquisition for flex displays

FlexEnable, developer of flexible organic electronics, has purchased Merck's portfolio of high-performance organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) materials.

The materials include organic semiconductors and dielectrics, as well as the complete bundle of manufacturing processes needed for production of flexible organic liquid crystal displays (OLCD). Together, the material set and manufacturing IP will allow flat-panel display companies to produce low-cost, area-scalable flexible displays, sensors and devices for mass-market applications such as consumer electronics, automotive and retail, a press release stated. The acquisition, which includes more than 300 patents, as well as IP and the necessary materials supply chain, will be branded as FlexEnable FlexiOM. In the press release, FlexEnable CEO Chuck Milligan said, "Across industries such as consumer electronics and automotive, flexible displays are the catalyst for the next generation of experiences and products. We have been working closely with Merck's organic materials portfolio and team for many years and we saw here a unique synergy with our expertise that would put us ahead of the competition to replace flat glass displays in what is currently a $100 billion addressable market. The addition of FlexiOM™ materials to our industry-leading processes will significantly increase our revenue opportunity and further strengthen our business model, while providing a rapid route for display makers to commercialise large-area flexible displays needed now for many applications."