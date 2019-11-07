IDEX begins deliveries of its dual-interface sensor

Norwegian biometrics specialist, IDEX Biometrics ASA, has received a purchase order and initiated production ramp preparations to fulfill a multi-year order commitment signed with an unnamed provider of global financial news and IT services, as announced in April this year.

As part of this multimillion-dollar commitment IDEX is supplying its dual-interface sensors to one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturing service companies in order to qualify their manufacturing process; a critical step in any ramp-up process, the company states in a press release. “This is an exciting time for IDEX as we gear up volume production with our partners in what will be a cutting-edge, secure access solution. We now expect a regular flow of purchase orders from this customer and look forward to being an integral part of the rollout of their enhanced biometric security solutions,” Stan Swearingen, CEO of IDEX Biometrics says.