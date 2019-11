“Obtaining ISO Certification is one of many milestones that we have been able to achieve very rapidly,” says GTAT’s CEO Greg Knight, in a press release. “In less than a year, we equipped our facility, reached volume production, and achieved ISO certification. I cannot think of any other company in our industry that has been able to accomplish these milestones faster.” GTAT produces silicon carbide materials at its primary facility in Hudson, New Hampshire. “Our focus has been to rapidly scale production and achieve the necessary quality certifications so that growing markets can take advantage of what we produce,” said Knight. In August, GTAT signed a long-term supply agreement with Taiwan-based GlobalWafers Co. (GWC) for its CrystX silicon carbide.