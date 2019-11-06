© filmfoto dreamstime.com

Samsung’s CPU project ends, layoffs in CA and TX

Samsung has confirmed in a letter to the Texas Workforce Commission that layoffs as a result of the closure of the CPU project at the Samsung R&D Center (SARC) in Austin, Texas and the San Jose Advanced Computing Lab (ACL) in San Jose, California, will begin December 31.

The two locations objectives were known collectively as Samsung’s CPU project. Launched in 2010, SARC was focused on the development high-performance, low-power, complex CPU and System IP (coherent interconnect and memory controller) architectures and designs for Samsung’s System LSI division. The ACL effort was added in 2017, bringing GPU IP development to the joint charter. The letter, obtained by Extremetech.com and signed by Samsung HR Director Renee Martin, stated the layoffs are expected to be permanent, there are no “bumping rights” for senior level employees and that the affected employees are not represented by a union. The actual WARN notice itself, published on the TWC website, states that 290 people are affected. In a statement to the Samsung Authority, a company rep summarized the shuttering of the project. “Based upon a thorough assessment of our System LSI [large scale integration] business and the need to stay competitive in the global market, Samsung has decided to transition part of our U.S.-based R&D teams in Austin and San Jose.” ExtremeTech is also reporting that SARC as a facility will remain operational, since Samsung produces multiple product lines at the location, and speculated that the company will likely shift back to using custom ARM cores, possibly with the inclusion of some custom IP present in certain facets of the design.