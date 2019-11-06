© IAR Systems

IAR Systems opens office in Taiwan

Swedish IAR Systems, a supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, says the company is expanding in Asia with the opening of an office in Taipei, Taiwan.

For many years, IAR Systems has served customers in Taiwan with tools and services through its other offices in Asia and a local distributor. With the opening of an office in Taiwan, IAR Systems is strengthening its presence in the area to meet increasing market demands as well as future potential. In collaboration with its established distributor, IAR Systems says it will now be able to serve its customers in Taiwan on a closer and larger scale, and continue to evolve its local ecosystem of partners. “Security and RISC-V are two of the major trends in the embedded market today, especially in Asia where many RISC-V suppliers and programming companies are based,” says Stefan Skarin, CEO and President, IAR Systems, in a press release. “Taiwan is a strong economy for embedded development and programming services and we have established partnerships in place, and are also building new ones. Due to the fact that IAR Systems recently has launched tools for RISC-V and established its security offering together with Secure Thingz, we are keen on taking these strategic steps of opening an office in Taiwan to grow our ecosystem and in the long run grow as a company.” IAR Systems Taiwan will formally open in Taipei on January 2020.