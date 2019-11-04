© AVX Corporation Business | November 04, 2019
AVX acquires Chengdu OK New Energy
AVX Corporation says it has completed the purchase of Chengdu OK New Energy, Ltd. (COKNE).
After four years of collaborative efforts between COKNE and AVX on the manufacturing and development of supercapacitors, AVX has now completed the full vertical integration under the AVX umbrella. “The COKNE team has been instrumental in the co-development of AVX’s low ESR cylindrical SuperCap series. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship, with continual dedication toward further supercap advancements,” says AVX Chief Operating Officer Jeff Schmersal, in a press release. AVX is a manufacturer, supplier, and reseller of a broad line of electronic components and interconnect, sensing and control devices and related products.
Vesper names new SVP of worldwide sales & business development MEMS sensor company Vesper, announces that Lorenzo Ponzanelli has joined the company as senior vice president of worldwide sales and business development, overseeing sales strategy and execution to drive global growth.
Gigaphoton establishes new company in China Gigaphoton, a manufacturer of light sources used in semiconductor lithography, says it has established and started running the business of a new company – Gigaphoton China Inc. in China.
Prepare, adapt & overcome - how ‘to Brexit’ The looming, but yet unknown, effects of Brexit have forced companies to prepare for whatever may come. But how does one really prepare for unknown consequences?
Acal BFi signs pan-European agreement with Champs Technologies Acal BFi says it has added Champs Technologies to its magnetics portfolio. Acal BFi is a Europe-wide specialist technology supplier and design partner with a specialist portfolio of magnetic cores and inductive components products and services.
POET’s sale of DenseLight Semi to close POET Technologies Inc. announced the sale of its subsidiary, DenseLight Semiconductors Pte. Ltd. to DenseLight Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. is scheduled to close on or before Friday, November 8, 2019.
Odyssey Semiconductor picks up wafer fab Ithaca, New York’s Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, specializing in high-voltage power switching components and systems based on proprietary gallium nitride (GaN) processing technology, has acquired an integrated semiconductor design, fabrication, test, and packaging facility.
RBVC, Ford and BMW invests in flexible electric circuit start-up Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC), the venture capital company of the Bosch Group, announces that it has completed a series B follow-on investment in CelLink Corporation.
Alex Davern to step down as CEO of National Instruments NI has announced that Alex Davern will step down as Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective January 31, 2020. The NI Board of Directors has appointed current President and COO, Eric Starkloff, as NI President and CEO, effective February 1, 2020.
RoodMicrotec takes leading role in APPLAUSE A consortium of 31 key players for packaging of electronics, optics and photonics, equipment suppliers and testing experts from 11 countries launched a new project, “Advanced packaging for photonics, optics and electronics for low cost manufacturing in Europe,” simply called APPLAUSE.
Nidec provides an update on its Omron deal Nidec Corporation previously announced a plan to acquire Omron Automotive Electronics from Omron Corporation back inn April, 2019.
Sponsored content by Viscom AGNew inline X-ray system for complex requirements With its new X8068 SL, Viscom AG is offering an innovative X-ray system which is specially designed for fully automatic inspection of large and heavy objects on workpiece carriers. Thus, for manufacturing in the electromobility and renewable energy sectors the very highest quality of power electronics can be guaranteed.
GlobalFoundries and TSMC bury the hatchet GlobalFoundries and TSMC says that the companies are dismissing all litigation between them as well as those that involve any of their customers.
Lite-On shareholders approve the Diodes deal Lite-On Semiconductor held a special meeting for its shareholders on October 25, 2019 during which the proposed acquisition by Diodes and the associated Share Swap Agreement were approved.
Coming soon to a sky near you: Volocopter Micron Ventures, the investment arm of Micron Technology Inc., has led a USD 55 million Series C investment round in urban air-mobility (UAM) pioneer Volocopter.
STMicroelectronics acquires the rest of Swedish Norstel The French-Italian semiconductor manufacturer says that it has decided to acquire the remaining share capital of the Swedish SiC wafer manufacturer.
S&T AG: Acquisition of AIS Automation GmbH S&T AG signed a purchase agreement to acquire AIS Automation GmbH in Dresden, Germany from Meyer Burger (Germany) GmbH.
Microdata Telecom acquires Kaelus Microdata Telecom, a supplier of high-quality RF Conditioning solutions, announces that it has acquired the Kaelus business from Infinite Electronics, Inc., a US-based global supplier of electronic components.
500 jobs lost as Molex decides to close facility Connectors and interconnect components manufacturer, Molex, has announced that it will shut down production and close its Shannon, Ireland, a decision that will affect about 500 employees.
NTU Singapore and GF to explore next-gen memory technology Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and GlobalFoundries will jointly be exploring the next-generation of embedded memory for smart systems.
Sponsored content by Congatec AGFunction toolkit for automated retail checkout systems Technology fusion offers more than the sum of parts
congatec, Basler and NXP Semiconductors have developed a function toolkit for deep learning applications in retail. The platform is a proof-of-concept, using artificial intelligence (AI) to fully automate the retail checkout process.
EU Commission clears Infineon's acquisition of Cypress The European Commission has, under the EU Merger Regulation, approved the acquisition of US-based Cypress Semiconductor by German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES buys Smartcom’s PDK team GLOBALFOUNDRIES has acquired the process design kit (PDK) engineering team from Smartcom Bulgaria AD to enhance GF’s scale and capabilities.
New head of Zeiss Research Microscopy Solutions Effective 1 October 2019, Dr. Michael Albiez became Head of the Research Microscopy Solutions strategic business unit (RMS SBU) at Zeiss and, with this appointment, a member of the management team for the Zeiss Industrial Quality & Research (IQR) segment. He has also been appointed Managing Director of Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH.