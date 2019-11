© AVX Corporation

After four years of collaborative efforts between COKNE and AVX on the manufacturing and development of supercapacitors, AVX has now completed the full vertical integration under the AVX umbrella. “The COKNE team has been instrumental in the co-development of AVX’s low ESR cylindrical SuperCap series. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship, with continual dedication toward further supercap advancements,” says AVX Chief Operating Officer Jeff Schmersal, in a press release. AVX is a manufacturer, supplier, and reseller of a broad line of electronic components and interconnect, sensing and control devices and related products.