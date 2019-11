© Vesper

Ponzanelli is a veteran in the semiconductor industry with more than 20 years of sales leadership experience with a track record of building long-term business relationships to drive revenue growth. Most recently, Lorenzo spent over 10 years at Micron Technology. Earlier experiences include sales and marketing positions at Numonyx BV and STMicroelectronics. “We are incredibly excited to welcome Lorenzo to the Vesper team,” said Matt Crowley, CEO of Vesper . “He brings extensive experience with semiconductor heavyweights and a skillset that complements our rapidly growing sales and marketing team. Lorenzo will be a pivotal player in developing new revenue streams to drive outstanding business results as Vesper continues to expand its global sales coverage. Successfully recruiting a sales executive of Lorenzo’s caliber further demonstrates the immense commercial value of Vesper’s piezoelectric MEMS technology. ”