© Ivan Marc Shutterstock Business | November 01, 2019
Prepare, adapt & overcome - how ‘to Brexit’
The looming, but yet unknown, effects of Brexit have forced companies to prepare for whatever may come. But how does one really prepare for unknown consequences?
One of the EU’s biggest achievements, if not the biggest, is the establishing of a single market. Every member state is guaranteed free movement of not only goods and capital, but also services and labour. This is perhaps, or at least argued to be, the greatest loss for the UK’s manufacturing industry. A company that has prepared itself for any and all potential effects that may come is capacitive touch technology provider, TouchNetix. The company designs products and solutions for a diverse set of projects using all of the major capacitive touch driver IC’s and of course using their own aXiom driver IC. However, something that might very much be in the company’s favour – regardless of how Brexit will happen, deal or no deal – is the company’s actual operations set-up. The fact that TouchNetix has a number of direct factory partnerships will allow the company to tackle potential hurdles that Brexit might bring. The company has manufacturing partners in not only the UK, but also in Korea and China. Each factory in turn has a unique product manufacturing base and capabilities, allowing TouchNetix to address a range of customer requirements.
Chris Ard - © TouchNetixSo, despite already being strategically set up to handle different scenarios, which could inhibit or restrict trade and cause logistic headaches, the company is still taking precautions and Evertiq had the opportunity to chat with Chris Ard, Managing Director & Director of Business Development at TouchNetix. What steps are you taking to prepare for a "worst case scenario"? “TouchNetix has spent a significant amount of time understanding what might happen in the case of a ‘no deal’ exit from the EU – widely considered to be a ‘worst case’ scenario,” says Mr. Ard. TouchNetix has been on three courses/seminars organised by the government and by business associations and has followed up all areas suggested as potentially problematic for the company. “Our conclusion is that the way we do business will not be directly affected by leaving the EU in an uncontrolled way unless the politicians decide to cause problems such as import delays specifically out of spite.” According to Mr. Ard, TouchNetix is – and has always been – a business that exports the majority of its products directly from its partner factories (both in Asia and the UK) into the EU. In truth, almost nothing will change for the Asian facilities, whichever Brexit scenario we are talking about “For the UK factory, we will need to complete new customs paperwork (automatically generated by our ERP system) which is not currently needed. Our shipping partners are all well prepared for any changes. It's possible that the shipping costs may increase slightly although none have said this is the case yet.” In your opinion, what are the biggest risk factors that Brexit poses to productivity in the country? “I think that it will be quite different across different sectors of the economy with agriculture, automotive and business associated with providing EU wide services seeing the biggest effects due to tariffs and tight supply chains. Our sector will see minimal effects we think,” He continues: “Productivity in the UK has been held back over recent years by the ability to import low cost labour in place of investment in automation and innovation and so I expect this could be reversed somewhat and for productivity to improve.” As with all major changes, Brexit will bring forth the need for companies to react and adjust to new market realities; something that Chris Ard touches on. “One of the biggest factors which will come into play is that businesses will be shaken out of complacency which has developed over the years and will find ways to adapt to anything new and will see new opportunities for sales and services outside of the EU which will now appear to be on a more equal basis that those same opportunities inside the EU,” How will Brexit, regardless of deal or no-deal, affect your relationship with your EU-based customers and suppliers? “Our discussions indicate a mixed bag of attitudes, none of which seem to be particularly negative from the point of view of doing business with us, particularly as the majority of our products attract zero tariffs. Most companies we deal with buy competitive product to ours from Asia and for this case there is no change, even to the amount of paperwork involved,” says Mr. Ard and continues. “Overall, we don’t see any major issues or hostility to us leaving the EU by our suppliers or customers, at least not at this point.”
Prepare, adapt & overcome - how ‘to Brexit’ The looming, but yet unknown, effects of Brexit have forced companies to prepare for whatever may come. But how does one really prepare for unknown consequences?
Acal BFi signs pan-European agreement with Champs Technologies Acal BFi says it has added Champs Technologies to its magnetics portfolio. Acal BFi is a Europe-wide specialist technology supplier and design partner with a specialist portfolio of magnetic cores and inductive components products and services.
POET’s sale of DenseLight Semi to close POET Technologies Inc. announced the sale of its subsidiary, DenseLight Semiconductors Pte. Ltd. to DenseLight Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. is scheduled to close on or before Friday, November 8, 2019.
Odyssey Semiconductor picks up wafer fab Ithaca, New York’s Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, specializing in high-voltage power switching components and systems based on proprietary gallium nitride (GaN) processing technology, has acquired an integrated semiconductor design, fabrication, test, and packaging facility.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
RBVC, Ford and BMW invests in flexible electric circuit start-up Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC), the venture capital company of the Bosch Group, announces that it has completed a series B follow-on investment in CelLink Corporation.
Alex Davern to step down as CEO of National Instruments NI has announced that Alex Davern will step down as Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective January 31, 2020. The NI Board of Directors has appointed current President and COO, Eric Starkloff, as NI President and CEO, effective February 1, 2020.
RoodMicrotec takes leading role in APPLAUSE A consortium of 31 key players for packaging of electronics, optics and photonics, equipment suppliers and testing experts from 11 countries launched a new project, “Advanced packaging for photonics, optics and electronics for low cost manufacturing in Europe,” simply called APPLAUSE.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
Nidec provides an update on its Omron deal Nidec Corporation previously announced a plan to acquire Omron Automotive Electronics from Omron Corporation back inn April, 2019.
GlobalFoundries and TSMC bury the hatchet GlobalFoundries and TSMC says that the companies are dismissing all litigation between them as well as those that involve any of their customers.
Lite-On shareholders approve the Diodes deal Lite-On Semiconductor held a special meeting for its shareholders on October 25, 2019 during which the proposed acquisition by Diodes and the associated Share Swap Agreement were approved.
Coming soon to a sky near you: Volocopter Micron Ventures, the investment arm of Micron Technology Inc., has led a USD 55 million Series C investment round in urban air-mobility (UAM) pioneer Volocopter.
Sponsored content by Almit GmbHSmall area ratio, big performance: Almit‘s worldwide innovation MR-NH In the automotive sector, electronic is more frequently directly placed at the power unit, wherefore a downsizing of the control units becomes necessary. Moreover, in module design, a high mix of module sizes can be found more and more frequently.
STMicroelectronics acquires the rest of Swedish Norstel The French-Italian semiconductor manufacturer says that it has decided to acquire the remaining share capital of the Swedish SiC wafer manufacturer.
S&T AG: Acquisition of AIS Automation GmbH S&T AG signed a purchase agreement to acquire AIS Automation GmbH in Dresden, Germany from Meyer Burger (Germany) GmbH.
Microdata Telecom acquires Kaelus Microdata Telecom, a supplier of high-quality RF Conditioning solutions, announces that it has acquired the Kaelus business from Infinite Electronics, Inc., a US-based global supplier of electronic components.
500 jobs lost as Molex decides to close facility Connectors and interconnect components manufacturer, Molex, has announced that it will shut down production and close its Shannon, Ireland, a decision that will affect about 500 employees.
NTU Singapore and GF to explore next-gen memory technology Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and GlobalFoundries will jointly be exploring the next-generation of embedded memory for smart systems.
EU Commission clears Infineon's acquisition of Cypress The European Commission has, under the EU Merger Regulation, approved the acquisition of US-based Cypress Semiconductor by German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES buys Smartcom’s PDK team GLOBALFOUNDRIES has acquired the process design kit (PDK) engineering team from Smartcom Bulgaria AD to enhance GF’s scale and capabilities.
New head of Zeiss Research Microscopy Solutions Effective 1 October 2019, Dr. Michael Albiez became Head of the Research Microscopy Solutions strategic business unit (RMS SBU) at Zeiss and, with this appointment, a member of the management team for the Zeiss Industrial Quality & Research (IQR) segment. He has also been appointed Managing Director of Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH.
ams is not backing down – launches new offer for Osram The Austrian sensor manufacturer says that it intends to launch a new all-cash takeover offer for Osram Licht for EUR 41.00 per share.
Sivers IMA and NXP collaborate on 5G NXP Semiconductors and Sivers IMA Holding AB announces a collaboration to deliver a state-of-the-art solution for 5G-NR (New Radio), such as gigabit Fixed Wireless Access applications.
LEMO opens new facility in the Netherlands To support the unprecedented growth of its Benelux business, LEMO has invested in a new, purpose-built, hi-tech and eco-friendly facility near Amsterdam.Load more news