Acal BFi signs pan-European agreement with Champs Technologies
Acal BFi says it has added Champs Technologies to its magnetics portfolio. Acal BFi is a Europe-wide specialist technology supplier and design partner with a specialist portfolio of magnetic cores and inductive components products and services.
By partnering with Champs Technologies, Acal BFi has strengthened its range to now include high efficiency, low profile planar transformers and inductors. These low-profile planar transformers and inductors are designed to reduce space requirements and leakage inductance while increasing the power density and overall performance. “With Acal BFi’s focus on customised and specialist components, we feel we have found the ideal partner to support our growth and customers across Europe. Their magnetics portfolio, backed by in-depth expertise in creating custom components or tailoring products to applications exact specification, adds significant value and gives customers a great advantage.” said Harold Eicher, CEO at Champs Technologies. “We are very excited to welcome Champs Technologies to our magnetics portfolio.” Alberto Basagni, European Business Development Director, Magnetics at Acal BFi: “This is a tremendous opportunity for customers across Europe to access high-quality, planar transformers and inductors designed for applications where the dimensions are small and when they need to meet the customer's exact performance specification.”
POET’s sale of DenseLight Semi to close POET Technologies Inc. announced the sale of its subsidiary, DenseLight Semiconductors Pte. Ltd. to DenseLight Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. is scheduled to close on or before Friday, November 8, 2019.
Odyssey Semiconductor picks up wafer fab Ithaca, New York’s Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, specializing in high-voltage power switching components and systems based on proprietary gallium nitride (GaN) processing technology, has acquired an integrated semiconductor design, fabrication, test, and packaging facility.
RBVC, Ford and BMW invests in flexible electric circuit start-up Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC), the venture capital company of the Bosch Group, announces that it has completed a series B follow-on investment in CelLink Corporation.
Alex Davern to step down as CEO of National Instruments NI has announced that Alex Davern will step down as Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective January 31, 2020. The NI Board of Directors has appointed current President and COO, Eric Starkloff, as NI President and CEO, effective February 1, 2020.
RoodMicrotec takes leading role in APPLAUSE A consortium of 31 key players for packaging of electronics, optics and photonics, equipment suppliers and testing experts from 11 countries launched a new project, “Advanced packaging for photonics, optics and electronics for low cost manufacturing in Europe,” simply called APPLAUSE.
Nidec provides an update on its Omron deal Nidec Corporation previously announced a plan to acquire Omron Automotive Electronics from Omron Corporation back inn April, 2019.
GlobalFoundries and TSMC bury the hatchet GlobalFoundries and TSMC says that the companies are dismissing all litigation between them as well as those that involve any of their customers.
Lite-On shareholders approve the Diodes deal Lite-On Semiconductor held a special meeting for its shareholders on October 25, 2019 during which the proposed acquisition by Diodes and the associated Share Swap Agreement were approved.
Coming soon to a sky near you: Volocopter Micron Ventures, the investment arm of Micron Technology Inc., has led a USD 55 million Series C investment round in urban air-mobility (UAM) pioneer Volocopter.
STMicroelectronics acquires the rest of Swedish Norstel The French-Italian semiconductor manufacturer says that it has decided to acquire the remaining share capital of the Swedish SiC wafer manufacturer.
S&T AG: Acquisition of AIS Automation GmbH S&T AG signed a purchase agreement to acquire AIS Automation GmbH in Dresden, Germany from Meyer Burger (Germany) GmbH.
Microdata Telecom acquires Kaelus Microdata Telecom, a supplier of high-quality RF Conditioning solutions, announces that it has acquired the Kaelus business from Infinite Electronics, Inc., a US-based global supplier of electronic components.
500 jobs lost as Molex decides to close facility Connectors and interconnect components manufacturer, Molex, has announced that it will shut down production and close its Shannon, Ireland, a decision that will affect about 500 employees.
NTU Singapore and GF to explore next-gen memory technology Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and GlobalFoundries will jointly be exploring the next-generation of embedded memory for smart systems.
EU Commission clears Infineon's acquisition of Cypress The European Commission has, under the EU Merger Regulation, approved the acquisition of US-based Cypress Semiconductor by German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES buys Smartcom’s PDK team GLOBALFOUNDRIES has acquired the process design kit (PDK) engineering team from Smartcom Bulgaria AD to enhance GF’s scale and capabilities.
New head of Zeiss Research Microscopy Solutions Effective 1 October 2019, Dr. Michael Albiez became Head of the Research Microscopy Solutions strategic business unit (RMS SBU) at Zeiss and, with this appointment, a member of the management team for the Zeiss Industrial Quality & Research (IQR) segment. He has also been appointed Managing Director of Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH.
ams is not backing down – launches new offer for Osram The Austrian sensor manufacturer says that it intends to launch a new all-cash takeover offer for Osram Licht for EUR 41.00 per share.
Sivers IMA and NXP collaborate on 5G NXP Semiconductors and Sivers IMA Holding AB announces a collaboration to deliver a state-of-the-art solution for 5G-NR (New Radio), such as gigabit Fixed Wireless Access applications.
LEMO opens new facility in the Netherlands To support the unprecedented growth of its Benelux business, LEMO has invested in a new, purpose-built, hi-tech and eco-friendly facility near Amsterdam.