Acal BFi signs pan-European agreement with Champs Technologies

Acal BFi says it has added Champs Technologies to its magnetics portfolio. Acal BFi is a Europe-wide specialist technology supplier and design partner with a specialist portfolio of magnetic cores and inductive components products and services.

By partnering with Champs Technologies, Acal BFi has strengthened its range to now include high efficiency, low profile planar transformers and inductors. These low-profile planar transformers and inductors are designed to reduce space requirements and leakage inductance while increasing the power density and overall performance. “With Acal BFi’s focus on customised and specialist components, we feel we have found the ideal partner to support our growth and customers across Europe. Their magnetics portfolio, backed by in-depth expertise in creating custom components or tailoring products to applications exact specification, adds significant value and gives customers a great advantage.” said Harold Eicher, CEO at Champs Technologies. “We are very excited to welcome Champs Technologies to our magnetics portfolio.” Alberto Basagni, European Business Development Director, Magnetics at Acal BFi: “This is a tremendous opportunity for customers across Europe to access high-quality, planar transformers and inductors designed for applications where the dimensions are small and when they need to meet the customer's exact performance specification.”