Odyssey Semiconductor picks up wafer fab

Ithaca, New York’s Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, specializing in high-voltage power switching components and systems based on proprietary gallium nitride (GaN) processing technology, has acquired an integrated semiconductor design, fabrication, test, and packaging facility.

In a press release, the unnamed facility, also located in Ithaca, comes with a combination of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production, which will allow for compound semiconductor device development and small-scale production with a wafer capacity exceeding 10,000 wafers/year. Other capabilities facilitated by the purchase include advanced lithography with i-line steppers adapted for handling small pieces up through 200 mm diameter wafers. High-throughput metal and dielectric deposition equipment and advanced etch and packaging tools will allow Odyssey to further develop its proprietary >1,000 V GaN power-switching transistor technology. Odyssey Co-founder and CEO Dr. Rick Brown said, "This acquisition dramatically improves our ability to design and manufacture our proprietary disruptive GaN-based high voltage switching power conversion devices and systems and should accelerate our timeline into prototype and commercial production." The premium power switching device market, which includes applications where silicon carbide (SiC) systems perform insufficiently, is projected to reach over USD 3.5B by 2025. Currently, the market is dominated by SiC, and growth is largely driven by the rapid adoption of electric and hybrid electric vehicles, as well as the growing number of installations of renewables such as solar and wind power. Odyssey’s acquisition is in line with its recent USD 2.5 million private placement financing completed in June, the net proceeds of which, it was stated then, would be used to further develop GaN-based, high-voltage switching power conversion devices and systems that could supplant SiC as the dominant premium power switching device material.