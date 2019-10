© CelLink Corporation

The start-up is based in San Carlos, California and develops and produces lightweight and low-cost flexible electric circuit technology for power electronics using a proprietary combination of manufacturing processes, designs, and materials. RBVC participated in the USD 22.5 Million Series B funding round of CelLink along side companies such as Ford Motor Company and BMW i-Ventures. “We are excited about CelLink’s progress with its product portfolio since our initial seed investment,” says RBVC Managing Director Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, in a press release. “The team has developed battery pack applications for electric vehicles and eBikes which are of high relevance for Bosch as the company aims to lead the mass market for electromobility ”. The new funding is aimed at ramping up CelLink’s production to meet significant customer demand across the company’s three primary markets of vehicle wiring, battery pack interconnects, and LED lighting. CelLink’s circuits use combinations of manufacturing techniques and materials, resulting in simplified wiring designs with optimal electrical and thermal performance. This enables significant reductions in volume and weight over existing wiring technologies. For vehicle wiring, CelLink’s technology can provide up to 70% weight reduction and up to 90% volume reduction by replacing round wire bundles with flat flexible circuits . These savings have – according to Bosch – the potential to power widespread adoption across next-generation electrical systems. “As one of CelLink’s earliest investors, RBVC has been a tremendous resource for our company in critical technical areas such as high-volume manufacturing and high-speed data transmission,” says CelLink CEO Kevin Coakley. “In addition, RBVC has provided valuable introductions to many of our key automotive customers and partners in Europe.”