© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Davern will take up a teaching position at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business starting in the Fall of 2020; he will however remain on staff at National Instruments as strategic advisor to the CEO through May and will continue to serve on the NI Board of Directors. “The board appointed Alex as CEO in 2016 to lead the transition from our founder, Dr. James Truchard. Over the past three years, he led NI and shaped a new core strategic vision, expanded our strategy to provide more complete systems for our customers, aligned the company to focus on growth industries and delivered record results," says Board Chairman Michael McGrath in a press release. "Alex will leave NI stronger, with experienced leaders and a clear strategy.” “I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of NI’s incredible success since joining in 1994, one year before the IPO, and I am confident the company is well positioned to deliver on its growth strategy. I am proud of the progress our employees made in significantly improving our operating results and we have developed a team of highly experienced leaders. I have worked with Eric for many years and have great confidence that as CEO, he will continue to take NI forward to realize the company’s long-term potential,” Davern, says.