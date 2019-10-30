© dirk ercken dreamstime.com Business | October 30, 2019
Alex Davern to step down as CEO of National Instruments
NI has announced that Alex Davern will step down as Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective January 31, 2020. The NI Board of Directors has appointed current President and COO, Eric Starkloff, as NI President and CEO, effective February 1, 2020.
Davern will take up a teaching position at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business starting in the Fall of 2020; he will however remain on staff at National Instruments as strategic advisor to the CEO through May and will continue to serve on the NI Board of Directors. “The board appointed Alex as CEO in 2016 to lead the transition from our founder, Dr. James Truchard. Over the past three years, he led NI and shaped a new core strategic vision, expanded our strategy to provide more complete systems for our customers, aligned the company to focus on growth industries and delivered record results," says Board Chairman Michael McGrath in a press release. "Alex will leave NI stronger, with experienced leaders and a clear strategy.” “I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of NI’s incredible success since joining in 1994, one year before the IPO, and I am confident the company is well positioned to deliver on its growth strategy. I am proud of the progress our employees made in significantly improving our operating results and we have developed a team of highly experienced leaders. I have worked with Eric for many years and have great confidence that as CEO, he will continue to take NI forward to realize the company’s long-term potential,” Davern, says.
RoodMicrotec takes leading role in APPLAUSE A consortium of 31 key players for packaging of electronics, optics and photonics, equipment suppliers and testing experts from 11 countries launched a new project, “Advanced packaging for photonics, optics and electronics for low cost manufacturing in Europe,” simply called APPLAUSE.
Nidec provides an update on its Omron deal Nidec Corporation previously announced a plan to acquire Omron Automotive Electronics from Omron Corporation back inn April, 2019.
GlobalFoundries and TSMC bury the hatchet GlobalFoundries and TSMC says that the companies are dismissing all litigation between them as well as those that involve any of their customers.
Lite-On shareholders approve the Diodes deal Lite-On Semiconductor held a special meeting for its shareholders on October 25, 2019 during which the proposed acquisition by Diodes and the associated Share Swap Agreement were approved.
Coming soon to a sky near you: Volocopter Micron Ventures, the investment arm of Micron Technology Inc., has led a USD 55 million Series C investment round in urban air-mobility (UAM) pioneer Volocopter.
STMicroelectronics acquires the rest of Swedish Norstel The French-Italian semiconductor manufacturer says that it has decided to acquire the remaining share capital of the Swedish SiC wafer manufacturer.
S&T AG: Acquisition of AIS Automation GmbH S&T AG signed a purchase agreement to acquire AIS Automation GmbH in Dresden, Germany from Meyer Burger (Germany) GmbH.
Microdata Telecom acquires Kaelus Microdata Telecom, a supplier of high-quality RF Conditioning solutions, announces that it has acquired the Kaelus business from Infinite Electronics, Inc., a US-based global supplier of electronic components.
500 jobs lost as Molex decides to close facility Connectors and interconnect components manufacturer, Molex, has announced that it will shut down production and close its Shannon, Ireland, a decision that will affect about 500 employees.
NTU Singapore and GF to explore next-gen memory technology Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and GlobalFoundries will jointly be exploring the next-generation of embedded memory for smart systems.
EU Commission clears Infineon's acquisition of Cypress The European Commission has, under the EU Merger Regulation, approved the acquisition of US-based Cypress Semiconductor by German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES buys Smartcom’s PDK team GLOBALFOUNDRIES has acquired the process design kit (PDK) engineering team from Smartcom Bulgaria AD to enhance GF’s scale and capabilities.
New head of Zeiss Research Microscopy Solutions Effective 1 October 2019, Dr. Michael Albiez became Head of the Research Microscopy Solutions strategic business unit (RMS SBU) at Zeiss and, with this appointment, a member of the management team for the Zeiss Industrial Quality & Research (IQR) segment. He has also been appointed Managing Director of Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH.
ams is not backing down – launches new offer for Osram The Austrian sensor manufacturer says that it intends to launch a new all-cash takeover offer for Osram Licht for EUR 41.00 per share.
Sivers IMA and NXP collaborate on 5G NXP Semiconductors and Sivers IMA Holding AB announces a collaboration to deliver a state-of-the-art solution for 5G-NR (New Radio), such as gigabit Fixed Wireless Access applications.
LEMO opens new facility in the Netherlands To support the unprecedented growth of its Benelux business, LEMO has invested in a new, purpose-built, hi-tech and eco-friendly facility near Amsterdam.
Wafer capacity by feature size shows rapid growth at <10nm Leading-edge processes (<28nm) took over as the largest portion in terms of monthly installed capacity available in 2015. By the end of 2019, <28nm capacity is forecast to represent about 49 percent of the IC industry’s total capacity.
Elatec USA appoints Paul Massey as CEO Elatec USA Inc., developer and manufacturer of RFID products, has named Paul K. Massey as Chief Executive Officer. In this newly created position, Massey will report to the Elatec Board of Directors and Managing Director Stefan Haertel.
Data Respons reports on record high quarterly results Data Respons presented figures for Q3 showing both solid revenue growth and a good margin increase. The company reports 35 percent growth in operating income and 68 percent growth in the operating profit, reaching an EBITA margin of 12.1 percent in the third quarter.
EC imposes interim measures on Broadcom The European Commission has ordered Broadcom to stop applying certain provisions contained in agreements with six of its main customers. This will "prevent serious and irreparable harm to competition likely to be caused by Broadcom's conduct, which prima facie (at first sight) infringes EU competition rules".
Specialisation kept Universal Robots agile through the years Universal Robots, the Danish robotics company that many analysts credit with both creating and taking over the collaborative robot space.