The project aims to fosters the European semiconductor value chain by building new tools, methods and processes for high volume manufacturing. As a part of the Electronics Components and Systems for European Leadership Joint Undertaking (ECSEL JU), the EUR 34 million total budget for the three-year project is co-funded by Horizon 2020 and national funding agencies and industries, a press release from RoodMicrotec reads. The company has been assigned the leader role of work package 6 (Testing, Reliability, Failure Analysis & Metrology) for all six industrial use cases, RoodMicrotec will contribute with its core competence in quality and reliability. As national coordinator for the nine German partners, RoodMicrotec also is the main contact for the German funding agency. In total, RoodMicrotec will receive about EUR 750,000 of funding from the EU and the BMBF (German Federal Ministry of Education and Research) within the next three years. “APPLAUSE is a great chance to develop new technologies for the next generation of advanced packaging for the ever growing photonics industry with regards to testing and qualification. With our finger on the pulse of the time, we will strengthen our future market position”, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec, in the release. The six use cases include a substantially smaller 3D integrated ambient light sensor for mobile and wearable applications ( ams AG , Austria), a high performance, low cost, uncooled thermal IR sensor for automotive and surveillance applications ( IDEAS , Norway), high speed datacom transceivers with reduced manufacturing costs ( DustPhotonics , Israel), a flexible cardiac monitoring patch ( Precordior , Finland), miniaturized cardiac implants with advanced monitoring capabilities ( Cardiaccs , Norway), and an optical water measurement module with cost-effective packaging of components ( Vaisala , FinIand).