As part of the settlement, Kokusai will pay ASM an amount of USD 61 million, and all pending disputes between the two companies with respect to patent licenses have been resolved. As announced on February 23, 2018, ASM initiated an arbitration proceeding on August 30, 2017 with the American Arbitration Association against KEC for breach of the license agreement between the companies. This license agreement provided KEC and its affiliates a license under certain patents of ASM in the field of Batch ALD. The companies have now entered into a settlement agreement concerning all the matters of the arbitration. This arbitration settlement is separate from the settlement of all patent lawsuits and invalidation proceedings between ASM and KEC that was announced on July 1, 2019 . The settlement of the arbitration will positively impact ASMI’s sales and bookings in Q4 2019 with an amount of USD 61 million, or approximately EUR 56 million.