© pichetw dreamstime.com

Omron Manufacturing of Indonesia PT.

Omron Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Omron Hong Kong Ltd

Of the businesses Nidec initially planned to acquire, the acquisition of the automotive electronics components businesses ofandis expected to complete by the end of June 2020, although the profits and risks associated with these businesses will be transferred to Nidec at the same time as the stock acquisition which is to be executed on October 31, 2019. However, in a short update, Nidec says that it has decided not to acquire the business from