Lite-On shareholders approve the Diodes deal

Lite-On Semiconductor held a special meeting for its shareholders on October 25, 2019 during which the proposed acquisition by Diodes and the associated Share Swap Agreement were approved.

Lite-On entered into an agreement under which Diodes, through an indirect 100% owned subsidiary established in Taiwan, will conduct a share swap transaction. At the effective date of the transaction, each issued and outstanding share of Lite-On stock will be converted into the right to receive TWD 42.50 in cash, or USD 1.37 USD, as of June 30, 2019 without interest. The aggregate consideration of the transaction will be approximately USD 428 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. It is expected to close in April 2020.