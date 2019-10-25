© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Embedded | October 25, 2019
S&T AG: Acquisition of AIS Automation GmbH
S&T AG signed a purchase agreement to acquire AIS Automation GmbH in Dresden, Germany from Meyer Burger (Germany) GmbH.
The agreed purchase price amounts to approximately EUR 13 Mio. and includes the acquisition of all business areas and of approximately 140 employees of AIS. The transaction is subject to antitrust approval in Germany and is expected to be completed at the end of November 2019. For S&T AG, the acquisition is a further strategic step in the expansion of its IoT Solutions business in the Industry 4.0 area and expands the corresponding software competencies and capacities of the S&T Group. AIS is a software company that has been specialising in the development of innovative and flexible software solutions in the field of automation technology for over 25 years. In 2018, AIS generated revenues of around EUR 12 Mio. and value-accretive profit margins compared to the S&T Group. Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of S&T AG: "I am delighted that we were able to conclude such a highly synergistic deal with the AIS acquisition. The portfolio fits perfectly into our current IoT software and services offering for IoT and Industry 4.0. The acquired software products and highly qualified engineers of AIS will significantly strengthen our IoT Solutions business. This results in high synergies and cross-selling potentials for the entire S&T Group."
Microdata Telecom acquires Kaelus Microdata Telecom, a supplier of high-quality RF Conditioning solutions, announces that it has acquired the Kaelus business from Infinite Electronics, Inc., a US-based global supplier of electronic components.
500 jobs lost as Molex decides to close facility Connectors and interconnect components manufacturer, Molex, has announced that it will shut down production and close its Shannon, Ireland, a decision that will affect about 500 employees.
NTU Singapore and GF to explore next-gen memory technology Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and GlobalFoundries will jointly be exploring the next-generation of embedded memory for smart systems.
EU Commission clears Infineon's acquisition of Cypress The European Commission has, under the EU Merger Regulation, approved the acquisition of US-based Cypress Semiconductor by German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES buys Smartcom’s PDK team GLOBALFOUNDRIES has acquired the process design kit (PDK) engineering team from Smartcom Bulgaria AD to enhance GF’s scale and capabilities.
New head of Zeiss Research Microscopy Solutions Effective 1 October 2019, Dr. Michael Albiez became Head of the Research Microscopy Solutions strategic business unit (RMS SBU) at Zeiss and, with this appointment, a member of the management team for the Zeiss Industrial Quality & Research (IQR) segment. He has also been appointed Managing Director of Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
ams is not backing down – launches new offer for Osram The Austrian sensor manufacturer says that it intends to launch a new all-cash takeover offer for Osram Licht for EUR 41.00 per share.
Sivers IMA and NXP collaborate on 5G NXP Semiconductors and Sivers IMA Holding AB announces a collaboration to deliver a state-of-the-art solution for 5G-NR (New Radio), such as gigabit Fixed Wireless Access applications.
LEMO opens new facility in the Netherlands To support the unprecedented growth of its Benelux business, LEMO has invested in a new, purpose-built, hi-tech and eco-friendly facility near Amsterdam.
Wafer capacity by feature size shows rapid growth at <10nm Leading-edge processes (<28nm) took over as the largest portion in terms of monthly installed capacity available in 2015. By the end of 2019, <28nm capacity is forecast to represent about 49 percent of the IC industry’s total capacity.
Elatec USA appoints Paul Massey as CEO Elatec USA Inc., developer and manufacturer of RFID products, has named Paul K. Massey as Chief Executive Officer. In this newly created position, Massey will report to the Elatec Board of Directors and Managing Director Stefan Haertel.
Data Respons reports on record high quarterly results Data Respons presented figures for Q3 showing both solid revenue growth and a good margin increase. The company reports 35 percent growth in operating income and 68 percent growth in the operating profit, reaching an EBITA margin of 12.1 percent in the third quarter.
EC imposes interim measures on Broadcom The European Commission has ordered Broadcom to stop applying certain provisions contained in agreements with six of its main customers. This will "prevent serious and irreparable harm to competition likely to be caused by Broadcom's conduct, which prima facie (at first sight) infringes EU competition rules".
Specialisation kept Universal Robots agile through the years Universal Robots, the Danish robotics company that many analysts credit with both creating and taking over the collaborative robot space.
2Q/2019: Memory business is approaching bottom “Combined DRAM and NAND revenue was USD 25.4 billion in 2Q/2019, down 5% from Q1 and down 39% year-over-year as sluggish demand and elevated inventory levels continued to plague the memory markets”, says Simone Bertolazzi, Memory Technology & Market Analyst at Yole Développement.
Tridonic supplies new Beijing airport with light-on-demand Tridonic supplies the new mega airport Beijing Daxing International Airport with drivers, intelligent lighting control and light-on-demand with daylight tracking.
Infineon-radar technology in Google Pixel 4 Smartphone Whether for artificial intelligence, augmented reality or the Internet of Things – 5 billion people worldwide 1 will be using smart devices to sense their environment next year.
NVIDIA leads way but competition is intensifying Diversity is the name of the game when it comes to the edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) chipset industry. In 2019, the AI industry is witnessing the continual migration of AI workloads, particularly AI inference, to edge devices, including on-premise servers, gateways, and end-devices and sensors.
Nidec continues Polish investment Nidec Motors & Actuators continues to expand in Poland and decided to invest a further PLN 165.2 million (EUR 3.8 million) in Kraków's special economic zone in Niepołomic.
Phoenix Contact builds R&D centre in Skolkovo German electronics company Phoenix Contact is building a regional development and competence centre in Moscow's high-tech cluster Skolkovo.
Elektrobit opens software lab in Berlin Kickstarts the new office by signing a collaboration agreement with Daimler subsidiary MBition.
Smiths Detection scanners keep laptops and liquids in the bag Recent implementation of Smiths Detection’s checkpoint scanners at Melbourne Airport pave way for reduction of passenger journey time by 50 percent.Load more news