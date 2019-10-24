© pichetw dreamstime.com

Microdata Telecom acquires Kaelus

Microdata Telecom, a supplier of high-quality RF Conditioning solutions, announces that it has acquired the Kaelus business from Infinite Electronics, Inc., a US-based global supplier of electronic components.

Kaelus is a globally recognised leader in test and measurement instruments, cell-site filters, combiners, and tower-mounted amplifiers. Formed in 2010, Kaelus provides the telecommunications industry with high-quality testing and conditioning products that enable global communication. Kaelus brings strong engineering capabilities, manufacturing operations, a diversified set of products, strategic customer relationships with many of the world’s largest telecom operators and is poised for future growth. "The acquisition strengthens Microdata Telecoms' presence in the global telecommunications marketplace by a broader portfolio, customer base and more channels to market, while also providing attractive design and manufacturing synergies", says Mats Gustavsson, Executive Chairman of Microdata Telecom, in a press release. Kaelus and Microdata Telecom have a 3-year history of collaboration and joint business interests and share a culture that emphasizes innovation, flexibility, and performance. "Microdata Telecom has a strong reputation in the industry and is an excellent strategic fit for the Kaelus business and its talented employees", says Penny Cotner, CEO of Infinite Electronics. "Infinite’s strength is in serving engineers’ urgent needs for electronic components and assemblies, with a broad portfolio of products available to ship same-day. This divestiture will allow us to better focus on this core and strategic growth areas"