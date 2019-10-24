© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | October 24, 2019
Microdata Telecom acquires Kaelus
Microdata Telecom, a supplier of high-quality RF Conditioning solutions, announces that it has acquired the Kaelus business from Infinite Electronics, Inc., a US-based global supplier of electronic components.
Kaelus is a globally recognised leader in test and measurement instruments, cell-site filters, combiners, and tower-mounted amplifiers. Formed in 2010, Kaelus provides the telecommunications industry with high-quality testing and conditioning products that enable global communication. Kaelus brings strong engineering capabilities, manufacturing operations, a diversified set of products, strategic customer relationships with many of the world’s largest telecom operators and is poised for future growth. "The acquisition strengthens Microdata Telecoms' presence in the global telecommunications marketplace by a broader portfolio, customer base and more channels to market, while also providing attractive design and manufacturing synergies", says Mats Gustavsson, Executive Chairman of Microdata Telecom, in a press release. Kaelus and Microdata Telecom have a 3-year history of collaboration and joint business interests and share a culture that emphasizes innovation, flexibility, and performance. "Microdata Telecom has a strong reputation in the industry and is an excellent strategic fit for the Kaelus business and its talented employees", says Penny Cotner, CEO of Infinite Electronics. "Infinite’s strength is in serving engineers’ urgent needs for electronic components and assemblies, with a broad portfolio of products available to ship same-day. This divestiture will allow us to better focus on this core and strategic growth areas"
Microdata Telecom acquires Kaelus Microdata Telecom, a supplier of high-quality RF Conditioning solutions, announces that it has acquired the Kaelus business from Infinite Electronics, Inc., a US-based global supplier of electronic components.
500 jobs lost as Molex decides to close facility Connectors and interconnect components manufacturer, Molex, has announced that it will shut down production and close its Shannon, Ireland, a decision that will affect about 500 employees.
NTU Singapore and GF to explore next-gen memory technology Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and GlobalFoundries will jointly be exploring the next-generation of embedded memory for smart systems.
EU Commission clears Infineon's acquisition of Cypress The European Commission has, under the EU Merger Regulation, approved the acquisition of US-based Cypress Semiconductor by German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES buys Smartcom’s PDK team GLOBALFOUNDRIES has acquired the process design kit (PDK) engineering team from Smartcom Bulgaria AD to enhance GF’s scale and capabilities.
New head of Zeiss Research Microscopy Solutions Effective 1 October 2019, Dr. Michael Albiez became Head of the Research Microscopy Solutions strategic business unit (RMS SBU) at Zeiss and, with this appointment, a member of the management team for the Zeiss Industrial Quality & Research (IQR) segment. He has also been appointed Managing Director of Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH.
ams is not backing down – launches new offer for Osram The Austrian sensor manufacturer says that it intends to launch a new all-cash takeover offer for Osram Licht for EUR 41.00 per share.
Sivers IMA and NXP collaborate on 5G NXP Semiconductors and Sivers IMA Holding AB announces a collaboration to deliver a state-of-the-art solution for 5G-NR (New Radio), such as gigabit Fixed Wireless Access applications.
LEMO opens new facility in the Netherlands To support the unprecedented growth of its Benelux business, LEMO has invested in a new, purpose-built, hi-tech and eco-friendly facility near Amsterdam.
Wafer capacity by feature size shows rapid growth at <10nm Leading-edge processes (<28nm) took over as the largest portion in terms of monthly installed capacity available in 2015. By the end of 2019, <28nm capacity is forecast to represent about 49 percent of the IC industry’s total capacity.
Elatec USA appoints Paul Massey as CEO Elatec USA Inc., developer and manufacturer of RFID products, has named Paul K. Massey as Chief Executive Officer. In this newly created position, Massey will report to the Elatec Board of Directors and Managing Director Stefan Haertel.
Data Respons reports on record high quarterly results Data Respons presented figures for Q3 showing both solid revenue growth and a good margin increase. The company reports 35 percent growth in operating income and 68 percent growth in the operating profit, reaching an EBITA margin of 12.1 percent in the third quarter.
EC imposes interim measures on Broadcom The European Commission has ordered Broadcom to stop applying certain provisions contained in agreements with six of its main customers. This will "prevent serious and irreparable harm to competition likely to be caused by Broadcom's conduct, which prima facie (at first sight) infringes EU competition rules".
Specialisation kept Universal Robots agile through the years Universal Robots, the Danish robotics company that many analysts credit with both creating and taking over the collaborative robot space.
2Q/2019: Memory business is approaching bottom “Combined DRAM and NAND revenue was USD 25.4 billion in 2Q/2019, down 5% from Q1 and down 39% year-over-year as sluggish demand and elevated inventory levels continued to plague the memory markets”, says Simone Bertolazzi, Memory Technology & Market Analyst at Yole Développement.
Tridonic supplies new Beijing airport with light-on-demand Tridonic supplies the new mega airport Beijing Daxing International Airport with drivers, intelligent lighting control and light-on-demand with daylight tracking.
Infineon-radar technology in Google Pixel 4 Smartphone Whether for artificial intelligence, augmented reality or the Internet of Things – 5 billion people worldwide 1 will be using smart devices to sense their environment next year.
NVIDIA leads way but competition is intensifying Diversity is the name of the game when it comes to the edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) chipset industry. In 2019, the AI industry is witnessing the continual migration of AI workloads, particularly AI inference, to edge devices, including on-premise servers, gateways, and end-devices and sensors.
Nidec continues Polish investment Nidec Motors & Actuators continues to expand in Poland and decided to invest a further PLN 165.2 million (EUR 3.8 million) in Kraków's special economic zone in Niepołomic.
Phoenix Contact builds R&D centre in Skolkovo German electronics company Phoenix Contact is building a regional development and competence centre in Moscow's high-tech cluster Skolkovo.
Elektrobit opens software lab in Berlin Kickstarts the new office by signing a collaboration agreement with Daimler subsidiary MBition.
Smiths Detection scanners keep laptops and liquids in the bag Recent implementation of Smiths Detection’s checkpoint scanners at Melbourne Airport pave way for reduction of passenger journey time by 50 percent.
Murata develops Millimeter-Wave RF Module for Terragraph Murata Manufacturing is working to develop an RF module solution for Terragraph, a gigabit wireless technology developed by Facebook. The module solution aims at meeting the growing demand for reliable, high-speed internet access in urban and suburban environments.Load more news