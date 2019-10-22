© Infineon Business | October 22, 2019
EU Commission clears Infineon's acquisition of Cypress
The European Commission has, under the EU Merger Regulation, approved the acquisition of US-based Cypress Semiconductor by German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies.
As the Commission sees it; Cypress is active in the manufacture and supply of embedded systems solutions for automotive, industrial, consumer and enterprise end markets, and Infineon is active in the design, manufacture and distribution of a wide range of semiconductors and power semiconductors. Therefor the Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the limited horizontal overlap between the activities of the companies and the existence of several credible alternative suppliers. It was back in June that the companies signed an agreement under which Infineon will acquire Cypress for USD 23.85 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of EUR 9.0 billion.
EU Commission clears Infineon's acquisition of Cypress The European Commission has, under the EU Merger Regulation, approved the acquisition of...
GLOBALFOUNDRIES buys Smartcom’s PDK team GLOBALFOUNDRIES has acquired the process design kit (PDK) engineering team from...
New head of Zeiss Research Microscopy Solutions Effective 1 October 2019, Dr. Michael Albiez became Head of the Research Microscopy...
Sponsored content by Sourceability NA LLCComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged...
ams is not backing down – launches new offer for Osram The Austrian sensor manufacturer says that it intends to launch a new all-cash...
Sivers IMA and NXP collaborate on 5G NXP Semiconductors and Sivers IMA Holding AB announces a collaboration to deliver a...
LEMO opens new facility in the Netherlands To support the unprecedented growth of its Benelux business, LEMO has invested in a new...
Wafer capacity by feature size shows rapid growth at <10nm Leading-edge processes (<28nm) took over as the largest portion in terms of...
Elatec USA appoints Paul Massey as CEO Elatec USA Inc., developer and manufacturer of RFID products, has named Paul K. Massey as...
Data Respons reports on record high quarterly results Data Respons presented figures for Q3 showing both solid revenue growth and a good...
EC imposes interim measures on Broadcom The European Commission has ordered Broadcom to stop applying certain provisions...
Specialisation kept Universal Robots agile through the years Universal Robots, the Danish robotics company that many analysts credit with both...
2Q/2019: Memory business is approaching bottom “Combined DRAM and NAND revenue was USD 25.4 billion in 2Q/2019, down 5% from Q1 and down 39% year-over-year as sluggish demand and elevated inventory levels continued to plague the memory markets”, says Simone Bertolazzi...
Tridonic supplies new Beijing airport with light-on-demand Tridonic supplies the new mega airport Beijing Daxing International Airport with drivers...
Infineon-radar technology in Google Pixel 4 Smartphone Whether for artificial intelligence, augmented reality or the Internet of Things – 5 billion...
NVIDIA leads way but competition is intensifying Diversity is the name of the game when it comes to the edge Artificial Intelligence (AI)...
Nidec continues Polish investment Nidec Motors & Actuators continues to expand in Poland and decided to invest a further...
Phoenix Contact builds R&D centre in Skolkovo German electronics company Phoenix Contact is building a regional development and competence centre in Moscow's high-tech cluster Skolkovo.
Elektrobit opens software lab in Berlin Kickstarts the new office by signing a collaboration agreement with Daimler...
Smiths Detection scanners keep laptops and liquids in the bag Recent implementation of Smiths Detection’s checkpoint scanners at Melbourne Airport...
Murata develops Millimeter-Wave RF Module for Terragraph Murata Manufacturing is working to develop an RF module solution for Terragraph, a gigabit...
Ynvisible Interactive enters manufacturing agreement with Invisense Ynvisible Interactive has entered into a partnership with Invisense AB, a developer of passive...
RoodMicrotec and Totech to jointly offer long-term storage services RoodMicrotec N.V, is teaming up with Totech Europe B.V. Under the cooperation agreement, the...Load more news
Related news