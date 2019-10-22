Samsung selected as a 5G network solution provider for KDDI

Samsung Electronics has been selected by Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI to provide 5G network solutions for KDDI’s 5G commercial service launch.

The companies will join forces to complete the network roll-out, with commercial service expected to begin in March 2020. Samsung Networks will provide KDDI with its latest 5G network solutions, including various radio base stations supporting mid-band (3.7~3.8GHz and 4.0~4.1GHz) and mmWave (28GHz) spectrum, as well as virtualized RAN. KDDI and Samsung have successfully collaborated on 5G in dense metropolitan cities since 2015 using Samsung’s end-to-end 5G solutions. In preparation for the arrival of 5G, the two companies have carried out several trials on real-world use cases and achieved 5G milestones. This includes Japan’s first mmWave outdoor 5G handover test success in 2017, 5G handovers for high-speed racing cars and trains in 2017, a real-time free-viewpoint video stream at baseball stadium in 2018 and a 5G-powered education showcase in an elementary school in 2019.