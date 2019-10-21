© Zeiss

New head of Zeiss Research Microscopy Solutions

Effective 1 October 2019, Dr. Michael Albiez became Head of the Research Microscopy Solutions strategic business unit (RMS SBU) at Zeiss and, with this appointment, a member of the management team for the Zeiss Industrial Quality & Research (IQR) segment. He has also been appointed Managing Director of Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH.

Dr. Michael Albiez succeeds Dr. Markus Weber who, effective 1 October 2019, has been appointed Head of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology segment and a Member of the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG. When assuming the position of Chief Operations Officer (COO) in 2018, Dr. Michael Albiez joined the RMS Management Team and became Head of the RMS location in Jena. He was previously responsible for the Electron Microscopy Product Center. Under his leadership, the business volume as well as the profitability of ZEISS Electron Microscopy products have developed quite successfully. Michael Albiez currently heads the Light Microscopy Product Center, a position he has held since March 2019. "We would like to thank Markus Weber for his outstanding commitment which has proved so successful. He has set the course for the future of the microscopy business at ZEISS, providing a stable foundation for further successful development," says Dr. Jochen Peter, Member of the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG, where he is responsible for the Industrial Quality & Research segment. "Michael Albiez was part of the team responsible for this success. Thanks to his many years of experience, he's quite familiar with the market, the customers and our area, making his appointment a sign of continuity," says Jochen Peter.