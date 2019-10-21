© lemo

LEMO opens new facility in the Netherlands

To support the unprecedented growth of its Benelux business, LEMO has invested in a new, purpose-built, hi-tech and eco-friendly facility near Amsterdam.

LEMO opened its Dutch subsidiary in 2005 initially to cover the Benelux market. Meanwhile, its staff grew from 2 to over 50 people. Today, LEMO Netherlands has a cable assembly department as well and is home to the LEMO European Distribution Centre, supplying several European companies. It also hosts the European stock of LEMO’s Northwire Cable. Located in Haarlem, the new building has been designed for efficiency. The facility also offers an expanded inventory and expedited delivery services, a press release states "With 2,500 m2 (doubled in size), we have plenty of growing room to triple assembly and double office staff", says Niels Zonneveld Managing Director of LEMO Benelux.