Elatec USA appoints Paul Massey as CEO

Elatec USA Inc., developer and manufacturer of RFID products, has named Paul K. Massey as Chief Executive Officer. In this newly created position, Massey will report to the Elatec Board of Directors and Managing Director Stefan Haertel.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Paul Massey’s caliber and experience lead Elatec USA,” said Haertel. “We are in a period of major expansion in the Americas and we need independent regional leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead. Paul is a visionary with a proven track record of execution. He is a strong communicator who is customer focused with deep leadership capabilities.” John Tepley, President of Elatec USA since its establishment in 2013, will continue in that role reporting to Massey, a press release states. Massey has more than thirty years of experience in the embedded electronics industry. He has held senior management positions with global responsibility at major technology companies including Motorola Embedded Computing, Emerson Network Power, Elo Touch Solutions and Ocular LCD. Most recently Paul was Vice President of Global Sales at Universal Air Filter.