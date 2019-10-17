© Data Respons Embedded | October 17, 2019
Data Respons reports on record high quarterly results
Data Respons presented figures for Q3 showing both solid revenue growth and a good margin increase. The company reports 35 percent growth in operating income and 68 percent growth in the operating profit, reaching an EBITA margin of 12.1 percent in the third quarter.
- So far 2019 has been a very good year for us, but this quarter has really hit the mark with 35 percent growth, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons The strong performance is a mix of successful acquisitions and strong organic growth. In July, the German company Donat Group and the Swedish company inContext became part of the Data Respons group. In addition, the company can point to 11 percent organic growth for the group. - Our long-term strategy, where we have cultivated the specialist role, combined with a strong digitalisation trend, has yielded very good returns this quarter, Ragnvaldsen continues. Growing number of specialists It was not only financially that Data Respons experienced growth. In Q3 the company headcount grew by 270 engineers and developers across the group. However, the demand for more people is still high and several of the subsidiaries would like to recruit a developer every week in order to meet the increasing demand in the market. The company now counts 1'386 specialists in offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Taiwan. - Our employees represent the core value of the company, and as the number of specialists increases, so does the opportunity for the entire company to grow and take on larger exiting projects. We have gone from being a small Norwegian tech company to becoming an international technology group with 35 nationalities and many very smart and talented people, says Ragnvaldsen. Growth driven by global megatrends Data Respons' revenue has grown by 28 percent this year, and much of that growth is credited to being strategically positioned in the response to big technology drivers according to Ragnvaldsen. - We have become a business-critical supplier to many large European companies that are in the early beginning of extensive digital evolutions. In Germany, we are part of the development of tomorrow's banking industry and mobility segment. In Sweden, we have large teams working on the roll out of 5G and IoT-technologies, and in Denmark and Norway we are creating digital platforms to the energy and MedTech sector, just to name a few, comments Ragnvaldsen. - In addition, we have good speed into the fourth quarter with a strong order intake, and across the group we are involved in long term projects that will continue to fuel our growth. We are still determined to continue the development of the company through a combination of organic development and selective bolt-on acquisitions, concludes Ragnvaldsen. Q3 facts - Quarterly
EUR 1 = NOK 10.1 (2019-10-17)
- Revenue in the third quarter was NOK 460.0 million (341.8), a growth of 35 percent.
- EBITA was NOK 55.6 million (33.2), a growth of 68 percent.
- The underlying EBITA in the third quarter, adjusted for expensed transaction cost of NOK 5.9 million related to the acquisition of DONAT Group GmbH and InContext AB, was NOK 61.5 million.
- EBIT was NOK 47.7 million (29.8), a growth of 60 percent.
- The profit for the period was NOK 29.9 million (18.9). EPS was 0.38 (0.32).
- Data Respons had a net operating cash flow of NOK 63.4 million (3.1) in the third quarter.
EUR 1 = NOK 10.1 (2019-10-17)
Elatec USA appoints Paul Massey as CEO Elatec USA Inc., developer and manufacturer of RFID products, has named Paul K. Massey as...
Data Respons reports on record high quarterly results Data Respons presented figures for Q3 showing both solid revenue growth and a good...
EC imposes interim measures on Broadcom The European Commission has ordered Broadcom to stop applying certain provisions...
Specialisation kept Universal Robots agile through the years Universal Robots, the Danish robotics company that many analysts credit with both...
2Q/2019: Memory business is approaching bottom “Combined DRAM and NAND revenue was USD 25.4 billion in 2Q/2019, down 5% from Q1 and down 39% year-over-year as sluggish demand and elevated inventory levels continued to plague the memory markets”, says Simone Bertolazzi...
Tridonic supplies new Beijing airport with light-on-demand Tridonic supplies the new mega airport Beijing Daxing International Airport with drivers...
Infineon-radar technology in Google Pixel 4 Smartphone Whether for artificial intelligence, augmented reality or the Internet of Things – 5 billion...
NVIDIA leads way but competition is intensifying Diversity is the name of the game when it comes to the edge Artificial Intelligence (AI)...
Sponsored content by Sourceability NA LLCComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged...
Nidec continues Polish investment Nidec Motors & Actuators continues to expand in Poland and decided to invest a further...
Phoenix Contact builds R&D centre in Skolkovo German electronics company Phoenix Contact is building a regional development and competence centre in Moscow's high-tech cluster Skolkovo.
Elektrobit opens software lab in Berlin Kickstarts the new office by signing a collaboration agreement with Daimler...
Smiths Detection scanners keep laptops and liquids in the bag Recent implementation of Smiths Detection’s checkpoint scanners at Melbourne Airport...
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKStart-to-finish conformal coating with reliability and efficiency Nordson ASYMTEK’s flexible, modular, Panorama™ S-Line delivers conformal coating process control in a space-saving footprint with overlapping line processes that minimize manufacturing floor space. This innovative, patent-pending...
Murata develops Millimeter-Wave RF Module for Terragraph Murata Manufacturing is working to develop an RF module solution for Terragraph, a gigabit...
Ynvisible Interactive enters manufacturing agreement with Invisense Ynvisible Interactive has entered into a partnership with Invisense AB, a developer of passive...
RoodMicrotec and Totech to jointly offer long-term storage services RoodMicrotec N.V, is teaming up with Totech Europe B.V. Under the cooperation agreement, the...
FormFactor acquires FRT GMBH US-based FormFactor announces the acquisition of FRT, based in Germany. FRT is a...
ams failed to complete its takeover of Osram The Austrian company’s offer for Osram did not achieve minimum acceptance threshold...
Bosch is betting on SiC for electromobility Nowadays, all cars feature semiconductors; there is generally more than 50 of them in every vehicle that rolls of the production line.
Rutronik and Laser Components sign distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and the German manufacturer of...
TPC Wire & Cable picks up Pittsburgh Wire & Cable TPC Wire & Cable Corp. (TPC) announced today that it has completed the purchase of...
Murata adds two new production buildings in Thailand Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, recently completed...
Dialog Semiconductor to acquire Creative Chips Dialog Semiconductor has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Creative Chips GmbH, a...Load more news