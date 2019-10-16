© yole developpement Components | October 16, 2019
2Q/2019: Memory business is approaching bottom
“Combined DRAM and NAND revenue was USD 25.4 billion in 2Q/2019, down 5% from Q1 and down 39% year-over-year as sluggish demand and elevated inventory levels continued to plague the memory markets”, says Simone Bertolazzi, Memory Technology & Market Analyst at Yole Développement.
Megatrends are of course still present in this competitive landscape. The automotive sector is for example playing a key role. Even if the automotive memory business was still a relatively small market segment with less than 3% of the overall stand-alone memory market in 2018, companies are seriously considering investments and developments in this industry sector. Therefore, driven by important technology trends, automotive is expected to be the fastest growing memory-market segment over the next 5 years. Some memory analysts announce more than 20% CAGR between 2018 and 2024. Autonomous vehicles are radically changing the memory requirements. By 2024, the average NAND content in cars is expected to increase dramatically, exceeding 300 GB/vehicle. Yole forecasts an impressive 79% CAGR between 2018 and 2024. Over the same period, DRAM should reach a 42% CAGR from 3.2GB per vehicle today to nearly 20GB per vehicle. NAND market: the worst will soon be behind you “NAND market conditions remained soft in 2Q/2019, with seasonally weak demand and abnormally high inventories keeping the pricing environment under downward pressure”, announces Walt Coon, VP of NAND and Memory Research and part of the Semiconductor & Software division at Yole. Quarterly revenue stood at USD 10.1 billion in 2Q/2019, down slightly from Q1-19 and down 35% year-over-year. Blended NAND prices fell 13% from Q1-19, the sixth consecutive quarter of sequential price declines. Bit shipments were up 14% in the quarter. NAND revenue-based market share rankings changed slightly in Q2 2019:
- Samsung increased its market share leadership position to 37% of the total revenue, up 5 points from Q1 2019
- Toshiba Memory held the second position with 19% of total revenue, followed by Western Digital at 14%
- SK hynix market share was 11%, overtaking Micron at 10% for the 3rd position; Micron at 10% for the 4th position
EC imposes interim measures on Broadcom The European Commission has ordered Broadcom to stop applying certain provisions...
Specialisation kept Universal Robots agile through the years Universal Robots, the Danish robotics company that many analysts credit with both...
2Q/2019: Memory business is approaching bottom “Combined DRAM and NAND revenue was USD 25.4 billion in 2Q/2019, down 5% from Q1 and down 39% year-over-year as sluggish demand and elevated inventory levels continued to plague the memory markets”, says Simone Bertolazzi...
Tridonic supplies new Beijing airport with light-on-demand Tridonic supplies the new mega airport Beijing Daxing International Airport with drivers...
Infineon-radar technology in Google Pixel 4 Smartphone Whether for artificial intelligence, augmented reality or the Internet of Things – 5 billion...
NVIDIA leads way but competition is intensifying Diversity is the name of the game when it comes to the edge Artificial Intelligence (AI)...
Nidec continues Polish investment Nidec Motors & Actuators continues to expand in Poland and decided to invest a further...
Phoenix Contact builds R&D centre in Skolkovo German electronics company Phoenix Contact is building a regional development and competence centre in Moscow's high-tech cluster Skolkovo.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKStart-to-finish conformal coating with reliability and efficiency Nordson ASYMTEK’s flexible, modular, Panorama™ S-Line delivers conformal coating process control in a space-saving footprint with overlapping line processes that minimize manufacturing floor space. This innovative, patent-pending...
Elektrobit opens software lab in Berlin Kickstarts the new office by signing a collaboration agreement with Daimler...
Smiths Detection scanners keep laptops and liquids in the bag Recent implementation of Smiths Detection’s checkpoint scanners at Melbourne Airport...
Murata develops Millimeter-Wave RF Module for Terragraph Murata Manufacturing is working to develop an RF module solution for Terragraph, a gigabit...
Ynvisible Interactive enters manufacturing agreement with Invisense Ynvisible Interactive has entered into a partnership with Invisense AB, a developer of passive...
RoodMicrotec and Totech to jointly offer long-term storage services RoodMicrotec N.V, is teaming up with Totech Europe B.V. Under the cooperation agreement, the...
FormFactor acquires FRT GMBH US-based FormFactor announces the acquisition of FRT, based in Germany. FRT is a...
ams failed to complete its takeover of Osram The Austrian company’s offer for Osram did not achieve minimum acceptance threshold...
Bosch is betting on SiC for electromobility Nowadays, all cars feature semiconductors; there is generally more than 50 of them in every vehicle that rolls of the production line.
Rutronik and Laser Components sign distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and the German manufacturer of...
TPC Wire & Cable picks up Pittsburgh Wire & Cable TPC Wire & Cable Corp. (TPC) announced today that it has completed the purchase of...
Murata adds two new production buildings in Thailand Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, recently completed...
Dialog Semiconductor to acquire Creative Chips Dialog Semiconductor has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Creative Chips GmbH, a...
u-blox expands partnership with Kudelski Group u-blox expands its partnership with Kudelski Group to cover IoT security design and evaluation...
STMicro creates 400 new jobs in Singapore On September 17, 2019, the company officially opened the doors to its SG8E Fab...Load more news