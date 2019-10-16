© Universal Robots Business | October 16, 2019
Specialisation kept Universal Robots agile through the years
Universal Robots, the Danish robotics company that many analysts credit with both creating and taking over the collaborative robot space.
In many ways we can attribute the shear amount of cobots in use throughout the world to Universal Robots. While UR might not have actually introduced cobots to the market, the company found the right recipe for making them not only an economically viable solution, but also a flexible one. In contrast to the larger, heavier and more static industrial robots that one might think of when talking about robotic arms – those supplied by the likes of ABB, KUKA, and Yaskawa – Universal Robots have stayed with one specific constant; be nimble. The company’s biggest and heaviest robot arm – which can handle a payload of 16kg – weighs only 33kg. If we look at an industrial equivalent in terms of payload management, the robot itself weighs closer to 380 kg. Clearly, the company has been able to offer an automation solution that is more manageable for companies both in terms of usability and footprint. Something that is also visible in the market share that UR is holding. Evertiq had the opportunity to chat with Jürgen von Hollen, president of Universal Robots, about how a seemingly small Danish startup has managed to not only create and dominate a new market, but is expanding in it too. One of the recurring themes in our conversation is the fact that – despite the company being almost 14 years old and having had its products out on the market for many years – it still moves and navigates the market with the agility of startup. “I believe this is one of the reasons to why we are in the position we are, that and our focus. Just the simple fact that we focus on what we’re good at, which is the robotic arm, and don’t venture out doing multiple things. Companies have wanted us to customise the arm throughout the years, but we have contentiously said no, and in the last 14 years, we haven’t really changed the product from its original form at all.” What UR did do however, was to allow others to build upon their solution. They knew the limit to their in-house expertise and, like Mr. von Hollen explains, realised that introducing their own add-ons to the arm would require a different business set up. Furthermore, it would pull away resources from their focus area. “We took a decision to focus on the robot arm. We’re not going to do anything else, the arm is what we do. Staying on top of just something like the hardware, that alone is tough but that’s what we do.” That being said, you can still listen to market demands and address those in your own way. So, instead of being the automation solutions supplier that will develop and produce everything, UR continues to focus on its arm. The rest is left to other companies; experts in their respective fields. “This is a far more powerful model than having one single company controlling everything. Now you have companies that have solutions based on our arm, adding a camera, gripper and whatever you want, and we not only allow this but also encourage it.” Back in 2017, Universal Robots was basically a company that “had invented one invention”, as Mr von Hollen explains. What followed was a transformation into a process enabling company – and now – (with feedback from its customers) – an applications management company via its open ecosystem. The business model of having an open ecosystem where anyone can participate in building upon UR’s robotic arms has allowed the Danish company to stay nimble and agile. Today, the company has more than 400 different developers working within the ecosystem. But what makes Universal Robots arm a successful cobot? The arm itself needs to tick several boxes: it needs to be lightweight, reliable, cost-efficient, provide longevity and – most of all – needs to be easy to use. If the programming becomes too complex, it’s appeal as a cobot is lost. So, the secret of success for UR is specialisation rather than being a “jack of all trades”. 37'000 sold cobots worldwide (report from ABI Research) has placed UR comfortably in the lead, ahead of Taiwanese provider Techman and Korea-based Doosan with 10'000 and 2'000 units sold respectively. “This is the reason why we are here. Not the numbers themselves, but the fact that we’re bringing people back into production with our robot arm. When you look at it, many other automation solutions have brought along the very opposite. But with the products that we supply, companies can keep production and bring it back as we don’t replace people, we empower them with the aid of a robotic arm,” says Mr. von Hollen.
EC imposes interim measures on Broadcom The European Commission has ordered Broadcom to stop applying certain provisions...
Specialisation kept Universal Robots agile through the years Universal Robots, the Danish robotics company that many analysts credit with both...
2Q/2019: Memory business is approaching bottom “Combined DRAM and NAND revenue was USD 25.4 billion in 2Q/2019, down 5% from Q1 and down 39% year-over-year as sluggish demand and elevated inventory levels continued to plague the memory markets”, says Simone Bertolazzi...
Tridonic supplies new Beijing airport with light-on-demand Tridonic supplies the new mega airport Beijing Daxing International Airport with drivers...
Infineon-radar technology in Google Pixel 4 Smartphone Whether for artificial intelligence, augmented reality or the Internet of Things – 5 billion...
NVIDIA leads way but competition is intensifying Diversity is the name of the game when it comes to the edge Artificial Intelligence (AI)...
Nidec continues Polish investment Nidec Motors & Actuators continues to expand in Poland and decided to invest a further...
Phoenix Contact builds R&D centre in Skolkovo German electronics company Phoenix Contact is building a regional development and competence centre in Moscow's high-tech cluster Skolkovo.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKStart-to-finish conformal coating with reliability and efficiency Nordson ASYMTEK’s flexible, modular, Panorama™ S-Line delivers conformal coating process control in a space-saving footprint with overlapping line processes that minimize manufacturing floor space. This innovative, patent-pending...
Elektrobit opens software lab in Berlin Kickstarts the new office by signing a collaboration agreement with Daimler...
Smiths Detection scanners keep laptops and liquids in the bag Recent implementation of Smiths Detection’s checkpoint scanners at Melbourne Airport...
Murata develops Millimeter-Wave RF Module for Terragraph Murata Manufacturing is working to develop an RF module solution for Terragraph, a gigabit...
Ynvisible Interactive enters manufacturing agreement with Invisense Ynvisible Interactive has entered into a partnership with Invisense AB, a developer of passive...
RoodMicrotec and Totech to jointly offer long-term storage services RoodMicrotec N.V, is teaming up with Totech Europe B.V. Under the cooperation agreement, the...
FormFactor acquires FRT GMBH US-based FormFactor announces the acquisition of FRT, based in Germany. FRT is a...
ams failed to complete its takeover of Osram The Austrian company’s offer for Osram did not achieve minimum acceptance threshold...
Bosch is betting on SiC for electromobility Nowadays, all cars feature semiconductors; there is generally more than 50 of them in every vehicle that rolls of the production line.
Rutronik and Laser Components sign distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and the German manufacturer of...
TPC Wire & Cable picks up Pittsburgh Wire & Cable TPC Wire & Cable Corp. (TPC) announced today that it has completed the purchase of...
Murata adds two new production buildings in Thailand Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, recently completed...
Dialog Semiconductor to acquire Creative Chips Dialog Semiconductor has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Creative Chips GmbH, a...
u-blox expands partnership with Kudelski Group u-blox expands its partnership with Kudelski Group to cover IoT security design and evaluation...
STMicro creates 400 new jobs in Singapore On September 17, 2019, the company officially opened the doors to its SG8E Fab...Load more news