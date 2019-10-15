© Krakow Technology Park

Nidec continues Polish investment

Nidec Motors & Actuators continues to expand in Poland and decided to invest a further PLN 165.2 million (EUR 3.8 million) in Kraków's special economic zone in Niepołomic.

The expansion will allow for the production of brushless motors for ABS systems that - in turn - will be delivered to automotive manufacturers, a press release from the Krakow Technology Park states. Plans also include stepping up the production of subcomponents, currently purchased from third-party vendors. The company also intends to expand its R&D division. The Japanese manufacturer began its operation in Poland in 2006, when it took over part of Valeo's operations. The original production site was situated in Zielonki near Kraków. Business operations were later moved to a new production facility in the Kraków special economic zone in Niepołomice. The Kraków Technology Park issued the permit for the development on April 7, 2008 with full-capacity operation commencing a year later. The company originally planned for an investment of PLN 56 million (EUR 13 million) and the creation of 500 new jobs. 11 years later, the current investment sum for Niepołomice exceeds PLN 280 million (EUR 65 million), with 600 new jobs.