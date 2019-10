© Smiths Detection

Melbourne Airport Terminal 4 is the first major airport in Australia to go live with checkpoint scanners from Smiths Detectio n, the screening tech company states in a press release. The checkpoint screening technology used in Terminal 4 features Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray, allowing laptops and liquids to remain in passenger bags during the screening process. ”The new technology allows analysis of 3D images, improving security outcomes by providing security staff with greater detail, and functionality to conduct their assessments. The solution also benefits passengers, as CT allows everything to stay in your bag, including laptops, resulting in a quicker screening process. Overall, we are seeing a 50 per cent reduction in passenger journey time, down to a little more than a minute,” Scott Dullard, Head of Security & Emergency, Aviation for Melbourne Airport, says in the press release. The domestic terminal currently features four new security lanes made up of carry-on baggage. Two additional units in T4 and another seven in T2, are expected to be completed over the next two months.