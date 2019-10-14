© Murata (illustration purpose only) Components | October 14, 2019
Murata develops Millimeter-Wave RF Module for Terragraph
Murata Manufacturing is working to develop an RF module solution for Terragraph, a gigabit wireless technology developed by Facebook. The module solution aims at meeting the growing demand for reliable, high-speed internet access in urban and suburban environments.
Terragraph is enabled in part by placing millimeter-wave RF modules at 200 to 250 meter intervals between base stations. As background, high-speed networks are typically constructed by burying fiber-optic cable, but long completion times and high costs are significant challenges, a press release states. With Terragraph, construction takes less time to deploy at a lower cost when compared to a conventional network. This is accomplished by attaching set boxes that include millimeter-wave RF modules to objects such as streetlights, that are already ubiquitous in cities. Murata’s millimeter-wave RF modules use an independently developed LTCC that realises stable communications quality in the millimeter-wave band and features both high heat and moisture resistance. Norio Nakajima, Senior Executive Vice President, Module Business Unit, and Representative Director stated: “As the popularity of 5G approaches, the information society will become more familiar than ever and will be accessible to everyone. Murata Manufacturing has advantages in communications and hardware, and we are very pleased to be able to support Facebook’s Terragraph project to expand access to high-quality connectivity.”
