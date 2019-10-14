© Invisense

Ynvisible Interactive enters manufacturing agreement with Invisense

Ynvisible Interactive has entered into a partnership with Invisense AB, a developer of passive humidity sensors. The agreement between the companies establishes Ynvisible as the preferred manufacturing partner for Invisense’s growing range of humidity sensor products.

The first result of this partnership is the roll-to-roll production and delivery of Invisense’s humidity sensor for flat roofs. Starting 2019 the sensors will be deployed by SLD – Professional Roof Management Group, as a part of their innovative moisture monitoring system for flat roofs for all their clients in Europe and later in USA. Ynvisible Production (formally Consensum Production AB) and Invisense are working together to develop new products and manufacturing processes that the companies now intend to implement and distribute to a variety of different channels and end markets. “We are excited to partner with Ynvisible in bringing our growing family of humidity sensor products to high volume manufacture,” said Björn Garplind, CEO of Invisense “Ynvisible is a trusted name in the printed electronics industry and they help bring our technology into high volume production, and we plan to jointly explore other fields of application for humidity sensing. We look forward to a successful, long-term relationship.” “We are proud to establish a strategic partnership with Invisense,” said Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO of Ynvisible Interactive. “Not only are we excited to prove ourselves as a commercial production scale up partner for companies with innovative printed electronics technologies, but we look forward to introducing the Invisense technology to other fields of application in combination with other printed electronic components including our interactive printed graphics. Potential opportunities for humidity sensing may include e.g. the shipment and storage of sensitive goods like electronics, and perishable goods such as pharmaceuticals and bio-based materials.” Ynvisible also announces that it is renaming its wholly-owned Swedish subsidiary, Consensum Production AB as Ynvisible Production AB. All operations in Linköping are also now rebranded to Ynvisible Production.