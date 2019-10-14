© otnaydur dreamstime.com

RoodMicrotec and Totech to jointly offer long-term storage services

RoodMicrotec N.V, is teaming up with Totech Europe B.V. Under the cooperation agreement, the parties will be offering long-term storage and related quality testing services of semiconductor components.

The partnership is based on core strengths of the two companies and both sides will take full advantage of it. Totech provides long-term storage of materials and components at their facilities in Zwolle, the Netherlands. RoodMicrotec will be providing electrical tests and physical analyses of semiconductor components prior to storage, as well as periodic quality monitoring during storage and before shipping components back to the customer. Jan de Koning Gans, Managing Director of RoodMicrotec GmbH, says: “There is obviously a growing need for long-term storage services of semiconductor components in various markets. Storing of components for a larger number of years, is an important part of Obsolescence Management strategies. Totech is a market leader in cost-efficient long-term storage solutions. RoodMicrotec is leading in semiconductor component quality assessment services. By joining our forces, we bring a complete and competitive service model to the market.” Jos Brehler, CEO of Totech, says: “At Super Dry Totech, we’re always looking for new ways to help our customers compete more effectively. Our customers already know we’re handling & storage specialists with unparalleled expertise in the preservation of MSDs in a production environment. But now they are also finding that our long term storage facility in Zwolle is proving extremely valuable for managing long term storage and the fight against obsolescence. With this latest partnership Totech customers enjoy all the customer service, account management and storage capabilities of Totech, combined with the rigorous testing and analysis of stored components by RoodMicrotec, to ensure their continued quality and reliability. “