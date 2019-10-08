Spirit Electronics adds VPT Components

Distributor Spirit Electronics says it is expanding its offering with the addition of VPT Components, which manufactures semiconductors for critical applications in the harshest of environments.

VPT provides high-reliability discrete semiconductor products for the military, defense, satellite and aerospace industries. Their growing product portfolio includes MIL-PRF-19500 qualified transistors and diodes. Custom products and packaging services are also available. VPT’s transistor product portfolio includes NPN and PNP small signal bipolar and medium and high-power switching; Silicon Controlled Rectifiers; NPN and PNP qualified radiation hardened transistors; MOSFETS, and JANHC and JANKC qualified chips. All bipolar transistor products are qualified to MIL-PRF-19500 slash sheets and are offered in JAN, JANTX, JANTXV, JANS, and JANSR quality levels where applicable. “VPT Components provides the quality and reliability that our defense and aerospace customers require,” said Marti McCurdy, CEO of Spirit Electronics. “Adding VPT to our linecard expands our offering of mission critical component and services for high-reliability markets.” “With over 100-years of combined experience in the military and aerospace high-reliability marketspace, the VPT Components leadership team has the knowledge to deliver the highest quality products into the JAN segments and solve Spirit customers’ critical needs,” said Dr. Joseph Benedetto, President and CEO of VPT Components.