Murata adds two new production buildings in Thailand

Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, recently completed the new two buildings that had been under construction.

The new facilities have been constructed to raise production capacity in response to escalating demand for electronic components for mobile devices (smartphones, tables and so on), which are incorporating progressively sophisticated functions, as well as for automobiles, which are increasingly electrifying. The Japanese company has completed a new building for EMI filters providing the company with a total floor area of 9’993 square metres of available space. Murata invested about EUR 12.79 million in the building alone, the company states in a short update. But that is not all, the company has also recently completed an antenna coil building which will provide the company with an additional 9’995 square metres of available space. The company invested about EUR 11.94 millions in the construction of this building.