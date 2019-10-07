© vladek dreamstime.com Components | October 07, 2019
Dialog Semiconductor to acquire Creative Chips
Dialog Semiconductor has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Creative Chips GmbH, a supplier of Integrated Circuits (ICs) to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market.
Headquartered in Bingen close to Frankfurt, Germany, with an additional design center in Dresden, Creative Chips is a fabless semiconductor company with a growing IC business supplying a broad portfolio of industrial Ethernet and other mixed-signal products to top-tier, blue-chip manufacturers of industrial and building automation systems, a press release states. The new acquisition is strategic for Dialog to establish itself as a proven supplier, well-positioned to capture the significant growth potential of the Industrial IoT market. It also provides Dialog with a rich portfolio of core IC products and a broad library of relevant analog, digital and RF technologies. The acquisition includes the addition of an experienced engineering team with a wealth of unique skills that, when combined with Dialog's worldwide engineering, marketing and sales teams, will accelerate IC sales on a global basis. "The acquisition of Creative Chips is instrumental for Dialog, giving it a strong foothold in the Industrial IoT market, while still highly complementary to Dialog's current mixed-signal business," said Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog. "The addition of Creative Chips and its team of highly experienced and talented engineers will help to further diversify Dialog's product revenues, customer base and end markets by extending our reach in the industrial sector in addition to strengthening our automotive offering. We look forward to welcoming the whole team to Dialog." Creative Chips is expected to generate revenues of approximately $20 million in calendar year 2019 with revenue growth of over 25% per annum anticipated over the next few years. The acquisition will be funded from Dialog's balance sheet for a cash payment of approximately $80 million, with an additional contingent consideration of up to $23 million, based on future revenue targets in 2020 and 2021. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.
