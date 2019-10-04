© Vitesco Technologies

Continental's Powertrain unit becomes Vitesco Technologies

Continental's former powertrain division will now operate under the name Vitesco Technologies, effective October 1, 2019.

In October 2018 Andreas Wolf took over the leadership of the powertrain division - which is Vitesco Technologies today. Previously, Wolf led Continental’s Body & Security business unit. This division tripled its turnover and doubled its margins under his leadership. The two other Vitesco Technologies managing directors, Finance Director Werner Volz (Chief Finance Officer, CFO) and Personnel Director Ingo Holstein (Chief Human Relations Officer, CHRO) both held leading positions at Continental for a long time. "Our goal is clean and sustainable mobility. That's why we make the core of every vehicle - the drivetrain - smart and electric. I am very pleased about our new dynamic brand identity. It underlines our clear claim to leadership in clean drives, today and in the future," said Andreas Wolf, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vitesco Technologies.