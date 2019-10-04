© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

u-blox expands partnership with Kudelski Group

u-blox expands its partnership with Kudelski Group to cover IoT security design and evaluation services.

The IoT Security Lab aims to provide threat assessments and security evaluations for IoT device makers to identify vulnerabilities. "u-blox has always considered security in the design of its positioning and wireless communications products," said Eric Heiser, Head of Services at u-blox, in a press release. "This partnership with the Kudelski Group will extend our focus on security from the device to the ecosystem level." Jean-Michel Puiatti, SVP IoT Security at the Kudelski Group, added, "Decades of experience have taught us that dedicated device-level security features, such as the Root of Trust (RoT), are vital to building secure equipment, ecosystems, and the services that rely on them. Our partnership with u-blox will enable us to combine its hardware expertise with our security insights to enable a more robust IoT for our clients."