STMicro creates 400 new jobs in Singapore

On September 17, 2019, the company officially opened the doors to its SG8E Fab expansion in Singapore.

The company has been operating in Singapore for a long time now, 50 years to be precise, opening its first factory with assembly and testing back in 1969, which was now celebrated with the inauguration of its SG8E expansion. ST opened its first wafer fab (5-inch), wafer sorting (5-inch) and IC Design facilities in Singapore in 1984. Subsequently, its first 6-inch wafers came out of the Singaporean fabs in 2000. In 2010, the company rolled out its first 8-inch wafers from the ST TechnoPark. With its 15’500 square metre clean room, the SG8E expansion will increase the company’s 8-inch wafer capabilities as well as add 400 new employees to the company’s workforce in Singapore, the company writes in a blog post. The company says that it will focus its new manufacturing capabilities on power devices and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.