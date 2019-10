© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

The deal will bring the Maxim product portfolio to the attention of RS’ electronics customers. In addition, a special focus for the relationship will be to ensure that the manufacturer has strong visibility within the DesignSpark engineering community of over 850'000 members, making it easier for customers to design in the latest products from Maxim. “RS is playing an increasingly important role on the world stage in supporting design engineers through their journey of solution discovery, evaluation and adoption,” says Ali Mortazavi, vice president of Channel Marketing at Maxim . “A key interest is the DesignSpark platform, which brings with it an advanced engineering community who are working on innovative new projects for a range of connected Internet of Things applications.” “Maxim is a leader at the forefront of developing advanced analogue and mixed-signal chips across a huge breadth of applications, including for secure and energy-efficient applications,” adds Andy Keenan, VP Global Product and Supply Management at RS Components . “This new global agreement is another proof point that demonstrates how serious we are in delivering the widest portfolio and the very best in service to customers globally.”