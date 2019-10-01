© alexskopje dreamstime.com Business | October 01, 2019
ASM's CEO to retire next year
ASM International N.V. announces that Mr. Chuck del Prado, CEO, chairman of the management board and president of the company has announced that he wishes to retire from the company at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in May 2020.
Chuck del Prado joined ASM in 2001 and was appointed to the Management Board in 2006. In 2008, Mr. Del Prado was appointed as CEO, Chairman of the Management Board and President of the company. Mr. Del Prado has indicated that he wishes to pursue a more family oriented life. “There is never a perfect moment to step down as CEO but given the commercial, financial and technological health of ASM, I believe the company is well positioned to undergo a change of leadership. ASM is part of my DNA. Next year I will have been with the company for almost 20 years and CEO for more than 12 years, in which period ASM has had my full focus and energy. This has not been an easy decision. I’m proud and very thankful to have had the opportunity to contribute to this exceptional company and to work with ASM’s great employees and customers,” Mr. Del Prado says in a press release.
