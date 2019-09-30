© Data Respons

New mobility contracts for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed three new contracts within the growing mobility segment in the Nordic countries with a total initial value of NOK 25 million (EUR 2.52 million).

The contracts include software development and delivery of advanced solutions that will contribute to a more efficient asset utilisation and better user experience – a critical part of the ongoing digitalisation of transport sector. The deliveries will take place in 2019 with a significant potential for increasing business going forward. "We are seeing a ramp-up in both R&D spending and innovation across the mobility segment. Data Respons is in a position where we can deliver technology to smarter mobility initiatives such as autonomous systems (ADAS), connectivity solutions (IoT), mobile services and electrification, and we are given the opportunity to use the full range of our competence," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA. Ragnvaldsen continues saying that these contracts are confirmations of what the company has been experiencing, namely that software investments in the future transport of both people and goods continue to increase in both quantity and scope. "I don't think people understand how big the transformation in the mobility segment, one of the largest industries in the world, really is. When software is the game changer of this segment, it is advantageous to be well-positioned with unique and relevant expertise and experience," concludes Ragnvaldsen.