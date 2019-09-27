© Lam Research Business | September 27, 2019
Lam Research to set up new technology centre in South Korea
Korean government officials from the Gyeonggi-do province and executives at Lam Research Corporation, a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment, both signed a memo of understanding (MOU) to establish the Korea Technology Center (KTC), an R&D facility with a focus on key equipment for semiconductor manufacturing processes.
The initial investment of USD 50 million from Lam Research will provide engineers with premium equipment for semiconductor manufacturing processes. The KTC will join Samsung Electronics, located in the cities of Giheung, Hwaseong, and Pyoengtaek and SK Hynix, located in Icheon and Yongin are all in the Gyeonggi-do province and the addition of the KTC will help form the world’s largest semiconductor cluster. “The success of Lam Research in Gyeonggi-do is a success for our business and economy, and it’s a great help for our citizens. Therefore, I will organize a ‘dedicated department’ to do our best to support them. They will experience the promptness of the Gyeonggi-do administration. I hope for the success of Lam Research for the local economy of Gyeonggi-do,” said Gyeonggi-do Gov. Lee Jae-myung. Their new technology center will create over 300 new engineering jobs while providing a localised space to support necessary equipment. “One of the biggest issues in the Korean economy is speeding up the localization of equipment and materials. In this respect, Lam Research’s investment decision will be greatly welcomed by not only Gyeonggi-do but also from all of Korea. I hope we can host manufacturing facilities in addition to the Korea Technology Center in the near future,” said Gov. Lee. "This MOU agreement between Lam Research and Gyeonggi-do is part of our ongoing effort to provide better service to our customers worldwide," said Timothy M. Archer, Lam Research Corporation President. "We will be able to shorten the learning cycle for Lam and provide faster service to our customers by narrowing the geographic distance between our suppliers and our suppliers' facilities."
