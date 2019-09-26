© Osram Business | September 26, 2019
The courtship of Osram continues - Bain is not giving up
A consortium comprising of Advent and Bain Capital has indicated it is willing to make a new takeover offer for all outstanding shares of OSRAM Licht AG.
In the coming weeks, the consortium intends to conduct confirmatory due diligence before deciding on a binding offer. In its letter to the Managing Board of Osram, the consortium has indicated it may offer a “meaningful” premium over the current offer from ams AG of EUR 38.50 per share, Osram writes in an update. The potential bidders have also indicated that they are working on a new financing structure for the possible transaction. Advent and Bain intend their binding offer to be superior to that of ams AG in terms not only of the offer price but also the strategy and growth prospects for Osram. Bain Capital has already submitted an initial offer together with Carlyle for EUR 35 per share. In the event of a binding offer, the new consortium has indicated it would be willing to sign an investor agreement similar to that signed by Bain and Carlyle and to support the strategy of the management in the ongoing transformation of the company. “We believe the future of Osram needs to be well aligned with all stakeholders, including unions and employee representatives,” the letter Osram reads. The consortium is prepared to make clear commitments in this respect. The Board of Osram deems it necessary for the non-binding offer from Advent and Bain to be further concretised. Bain and Carlyle’s existing investor agreement contains, among other things, commitments to protect the workforce and sites. Osram would continue to operate under the existing name after the takeover. The corporate headquarters would remain in Munich, and the rights to all patents would remain with Osram. Existing labor agreements, collective bargaining agreements and similar agreements as well as existing pension plans would remain unchanged. The investors are committed to the cornerstones laid out in the benchmark document “Future Concept Germany”, which was agreed in July 2017 with the trade union IG Metall and the workforce.
