Business | September 26, 2019
KERR to represent RoodMicrotec on the Italian market
RoodMicrotec N.V., announces that the company has appointed KERR as sales representative in Italy.
Mr. Andrea Stona, CEO of KERR s.r.l. and Mr. Jan de Koning Gans, Managing Director of RoodMicrotec GmbH, have signed a contractual agreement under which KERR will carry out the tasks of promotion and sales of the services offered by the RoodMicrotec in the Italian market. RoodMicrotec offers ASIC supply chain services as well as qualification, test and failure analysis services for semiconductor components. KERR will be using their presence, knowledge and network in Italy to promote and sell these services.
