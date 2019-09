© Smart Eye

The German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt e.V.), abbreviated DLR , is the national center for aerospace, energy and transportation research of Germany. With headquarters located in Cologne and multiple locations throughout Germany, the DLR is engaged in research projects in national and international partnerships. In addition to conducting its own research projects, DLR acts as the German space agency. As such, it is responsible for planning and implementing the German space program on behalf of the German federal government. As a project management agency, DLR coordinates the technical and organizational implementation of projects funded by a number of German federal ministries. DLR is one of Smart Eyes long time customers, Smart Eye states in a press release. They are using the Smart Eye Pro system (SEP) and the updated version the Smart Eye Pro dx in their efforts to develop automotive and railway systems as well as traffic management. Smart Eye’s eye trackers have been used both in driving simulators and during naturalistic drives on roads. For its new project the DLR team in Braunschweig looked for a tracker with the ability to handle a larger field of view, that is able to cope with vibrations and shocks, and a solution that does not influence the driver’s behavior. The recent order from DLR consists of a remote eye tracker, the Smart Eye Pro dx system, with six freely placeable cameras.