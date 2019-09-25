© olivier26 dreamstime.com Business | September 25, 2019
GF appoints new SVP and GM to support new market engagement
GLOBALFOUNDRIES announces that it has appointed Michael Hogan as senior vice president and general manager of the company’s newly established automotive, industrial and multi-market (AIM) strategic business unit (SBU).
Hogan will be responsible for driving market strategy, defining GF’s roadmap for differentiated features and the resultant global expansion for the AIM SBU. Hogan is a 30-year semiconductor technology veteran and has successfully led companies such as Cypress Semiconductor and Broadcom, in executive-level general manager and senior vice president roles. Most recently, Hogan was the senior vice president and general manager of the IoT, Compute & Wireless business unit at Cypress Semiconductor. "By aligning our leadership structure around the client experience, our team’s diverse talents and market insights will be leveraged to transform our go-to-market strategy and deliver specialized application solutions that provide real value to clients,” says Thomas Caulfield, CEO of GF, in a press release. "The addition of Mike Hogan comes at a time when GF is positioned for strong growth and requires seasoned leaders to further enhance and scale our capabilities. Mike’s vast knowledge in the semiconductor space especially in automotive and wireless connectivity, as well as his proven track record of success, will bring great value that will drive growth today and into the future." At the same time, GF has established dedicated strategic business units around three core market groups, automotive, industrial and multi-market (AIM); mobile and wireless infrastructure (MWI); and computing and wired infrastructure (CWI) to grow market share in the large and growing USD 47 billion addressable foundry market for 12nm technologies and above. Hogan will work in close collaboration with Bami Bastani, who has been appointed senior vice president and general manager of the MWI SBU; and with Mike Mendicino, who has been appointed interim vice president for the company’s CWI SBU.
GF appoints new SVP and GM to support new market engagement GLOBALFOUNDRIES announces that it has appointed Michael Hogan as senior vice president...
GPV announces completion of new head office Parts of the Danish EMS provider relocates to Vejle, Denmark.
II-VI Incorporated completes its acquisition of Finisar II‐VI Incorporated has successfully completed the acquisition of Finisar...
Final result: TE gets a hold of 71.87% of First Sensor At the end of the additional acceptance period on September 19, 2019...
Mouser and Stanley Electric inks global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a new global distribution partnership with automotive...
congatec appoints new Chief Operating Officer congatec announces that the company has appointed Thomas Schultze as new member of the...
Elmos to sell unit to TE Connectivity Germany's, Elmos Semiconductor, says it has signed an agreement to sell its Milpitas, California-based subsidiary, Silicon Microstructures Inc. (SMI), to Measurement Specialties Inc. a subsidiary of TE Connectivity.
America II inks distribution deal with Good-Ark Semiconductor America II Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Good-Ark...
Murata develops and starts volume production of SAW duplexers and... Passive component manufacturer Murata accelerates production to...
Avnet enhances its IoT strategy by acquiring Witekio Avnet announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire Witekio (formerly known as...
STMicro to supply SiC power electronics to Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Semiconductor giant, STMicroelectronics, has been chosen to supply high-efficiency...
APC Technology courted by takeover offer Specialist Components along with APC Technology Group, announces that the companies...
ams is confident of successful acquisition of Osram ams says that it expects to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) around the end...
Electrolab broadens footprint in Texas Electrolab, Inc. has completed construction of additional operating and research facilities...
Electro Rent announces global CEO and President Electro Rent, a test equipment services player, has announced the appointment of Jay...
Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in TDK joint venture Qualcomm Incorporated says that the company has completed the acquisition of the...
Infineon and Synopsys collaborate on AI In order to support AI-driven solutions with its future automotive microcontrollers...
HTC appoints Yves Maitre as CEO Appointment of former Orange EVP said to continue drive for VIVE Reality as Cher Wang...
UltraSoC opens engineering center in Poland UltraSoC announces that the company has officially open its new development center, and...
Foresight inks deal with Chinese infrared camera manufacturer Foresight Autonomous Holdings, a supplier of automotive vision systems, has signed a strategic...
Tsinghua Unigroup’s DRAM fab will have some hurdles to overcome Tsinghua Unigroup’s DRAM fab is scheduled for completion in 2021 but technology remains...
HEICO Corporation subsidiary acquires TTT-Cubed HEICO Corporation's dB Control subsidiary has acquired 100% of the stock of TTT-Cubed, Inc...
RFMW names business development manager RF Power RFMW announces that Philip Knights has joined their organization as Business...Load more news