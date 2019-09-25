© olivier26 dreamstime.com

GF appoints new SVP and GM to support new market engagement

GLOBALFOUNDRIES announces that it has appointed Michael Hogan as senior vice president and general manager of the company’s newly established automotive, industrial and multi-market (AIM) strategic business unit (SBU).

Hogan will be responsible for driving market strategy, defining GF’s roadmap for differentiated features and the resultant global expansion for the AIM SBU. Hogan is a 30-year semiconductor technology veteran and has successfully led companies such as Cypress Semiconductor and Broadcom, in executive-level general manager and senior vice president roles. Most recently, Hogan was the senior vice president and general manager of the IoT, Compute & Wireless business unit at Cypress Semiconductor. "By aligning our leadership structure around the client experience, our team’s diverse talents and market insights will be leveraged to transform our go-to-market strategy and deliver specialized application solutions that provide real value to clients,” says Thomas Caulfield, CEO of GF, in a press release. "The addition of Mike Hogan comes at a time when GF is positioned for strong growth and requires seasoned leaders to further enhance and scale our capabilities. Mike’s vast knowledge in the semiconductor space especially in automotive and wireless connectivity, as well as his proven track record of success, will bring great value that will drive growth today and into the future." At the same time, GF has established dedicated strategic business units around three core market groups, automotive, industrial and multi-market (AIM); mobile and wireless infrastructure (MWI); and computing and wired infrastructure (CWI) to grow market share in the large and growing USD 47 billion addressable foundry market for 12nm technologies and above. Hogan will work in close collaboration with Bami Bastani, who has been appointed senior vice president and general manager of the MWI SBU; and with Mike Mendicino, who has been appointed interim vice president for the company’s CWI SBU.