Danish EMS provider GPV has since its foundation in 1962 been situated in Tarm. According to a post on the company's website, parts of their business have been relocated to the Triangle Area. More specifically in Vejle. - The Triangle Area is the metropolitan area in Denmark, that has a strong business climate with the largest number of industrial jobs in Denmark, the company states. The GPV Head office in Vejle will serve as the new home for a large part of the Shared Functions at GPV Group, as well as the base for the Group Management. The former head office location at the GPV Mechanics factory in Tarm continues its operations completely unchanged.