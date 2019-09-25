© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Mouser and Stanley Electric inks global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics has entered into a new global distribution partnership with automotive lighting solutions specialist, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Through the agreement, Mouser is now stocking an assortment of Stanley Electric lighting devices, including surface mount LEDs. Mouser is also stocking a wide selection of Stanley Electric infrared LEDs and low-current, high-brightness bi-color and tri-color LEDs. "We are excited to partner with Stanley Electric to offer their forward-thinking lighting designs to our customers," said Keith Privett, Mouser Vice President of Supplier Management. "Stanley Electric is on the leading edge of lighting technology, providing high-quality lighting equipment that fits perfectly with Mouser's focus on delivering the newest products and advanced technologies." "Mouser's global reach and logistics expertise give us the opportunity to bring our LEDs to an even larger array of designers and purchasing professionals. We look forward to a successful partnership with Mouser as we work together to quickly meet the demands of our rapidly growing customer base," stated Bill Roth, Director of Sales at Stanley Electric.