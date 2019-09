© Murata

According to the press release, Murata acknowledges that the steady development in smartphone performance is driving the demand for more compact electronic components, and sees an acute need for smaller SAW devices that transmit and receive signals at certain frequencies. – In order to support multiple band operation, middle-class smartphones for specific regions use 14 or 15 SAW devices while premium models with global compatibility may adopt as many as 30 to 40 SAW devices. By fully revising the chip design and packaging approach making use of its own proprietary design and miniaturization technology, Murata has developed the Products with characteristics equal or superior to those of conventional products while simultaneously achieving the world's smallest size. The company says that the SAW duplexers in the Savay, Sayarv, Sayap series, and the SAW filters in the Saffw series are the smallest of its kind.