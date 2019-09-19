© Avnet

Avnet enhances its IoT strategy by acquiring Witekio

Avnet announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire Witekio (formerly known as Adeneo Embedded).

Witekio is a privately held company with expertise in software and embedded systems that helps developers overcome the technical challenges and complexity of developing Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The acquisition furthers Avnet’s end-to-end IoT strategy by adding more capabilities and expertise in embedded software, edge computing and security, specifically from hardware to the cloud. The addition of Witekio to the Avnet ecosystem follows the company’s acquisition of Softweb Solutions, another software company, in December 2018. Witekio develops software for every layer from devices to the cloud, and Softweb develops cloud-based software to connect, manage and analyze data. “The combination of Witekio’s embedded software and design expertise with Avnet’s already robust technology ecosystem further strengthens our overall solutions strategy, which is unparalleled in the market today,” says Pete Bartolotta, President of Business Transformation, Avnet, in a press release. “With Witekio’s expertise, we can more rapidly deliver a complete hardware, software, cloud and middleware solution that delivers insights based on the customer’s specific business case.” Witekio is a global company with approximately 120 employees located in France, the United States, United Kingdom and Germany. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close before the end of 2019. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.